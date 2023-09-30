Night work on Ala Moana Boulevard beginning week of Monday, Oct. 2

Main, News Posted on Sep 29, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies motorists of upcoming nighttime closures on Ala Moana Boulevard beginning Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, for permit work.

Starting from 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2, and continuing nightly through 5 a.m. Friday, Oct. 6, westbound Ala Moana Boulevard will be closed between Ward Avenue and Kamakeʻe Street. One eastbound lane will be contraflowed to allow drivers to head westbound.

This nightly closure is for the dismantling and movement of a tower crane and is not related to the ongoing construction of the Ala Moana Pedestrian Bridge. Daytime closures of the left lanes in both directions for the bridge project continue Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of the closure. Special duty police officers will be on-site to assist with road closure procedures.

HDOT advises the public to follow all traffic control signs and allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations. For a full list of lane closures scheduled on state roadways, please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/

###