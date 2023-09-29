Office of Diaspora Affairs expresses gratitude

The Office of Diaspora Affairs, which is a functionary of the ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Export Development , takes this opportunity to extend our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Mrs. Michelle Thomas, a Grenadian residing in Austin, Texas, along with her family and hard working team of Grenadian supporters, in responding to the call to “Adopt a School” initiative, recently launched by the Office of Diaspora Affairs.

We wish to thank Mrs. Michelle Thomas and her team for her dedicated efforts in accomplishing this initiative. We also thank Dr. Tessa St. Cyr, the NDC’s caretaker for the St. Andrew NorthEast (SANE) constituency identifying the Belair Government School and the Grenada Christian Academy to be recipients of these school supplies. As part of this initiative, the Paradise Pre-school is also scheduled to receive supplies.

We wish to express our gratitude to the Hon. Joseph Andall , PS Roxi McLeish-Hutchinson and staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Export Development for their ongoing support and assistance to the Office of Diaspora Affairs.

We take this opportunity to encourage other Grenadians in the Diaspora to “Adopt” a school of your choice, and together let’s help to transform the educational opportunities for our young students throughout Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

Special thanks also to the Principals, staff and students of these institutions for their warm welcome and general assistance.

Terrance Forrester

Ambassador for Diaspora Affairs