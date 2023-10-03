Next-Generation Social Q&A Platform, Poldit.com Launches; Combines AI with First-Person Sharing, Polling & Live Streams
Open-Source Information Sharing Platform Fills Urgent Need for Meaningful Social Engagement
By deploying OpenAI, Poldit’s AI functionality will grow as the technology matures. We see tremendous use for AI as the platform evolves, but the main offering will always be content from real users.”NEW YORK , NY, USA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York, October 3, 2023 – When serial entrepreneur Lauren Raimondi was pregnant with her child, she looked to social media and information platforms to connect with fellow mothers and mothers-to-be to educate herself. She searched for the latest information and first-person experiences of others but instead found clutter, paywalls, advertisements, and unverified opinions that led to an inability to create meaningful connections.
In response, Raimondi and her husband, Rehan Ahmad, created Poldit, an information-sharing platform that connects audiences through Q&A and interactive livestreams. In Poldit, users can post questions or polls, obtain AI and community-sourced answers, and vote, showing crowdsourced opinions in one place. The platform offers interactive webinars and live streams with Q&A and chat. Together, it provides a means for users to educate one another and ask questions in an open, easily visible, searchable, and shareable forum.
“We created Poldit because we were unhappy with the process of finding information,” said Lauren Raimondi, CEO of Poldit. “Like every pregnant mother, I was full of questions, and I spent a ton of time sifting through comments, replies, and advertisements, looking through sources to find consensus without knowing what may have been paid or misinformation. I wished I could’ve had more in-depth conversations at times, too. I needed easy access to general information that AI can provide combined with first-person experiences to see the full picture. My vast experience in live events fostered the need for Poldit’s live stream, where users can speak face-to-face. Our live stream creates a more complete resource.”
Lauren and Rehan created Poldit to fill the niche. Poldit provides a broad range of helpful information concerning parenting, technology, business, careers, politics, food, health and fitness, sports, and other relevant topics. The Poldit Bot, fueled by OpenAI, answers every user question and is subject to the same voting and criticism afforded to users’ content.
“By deploying OpenAI, Poldit’s AI functionality will grow as the technology matures,” added Raimondi. “We see tremendous use for AI as the platform evolves, but the main offering will always be content from real users. The AI is there to get the conversation started.”
Poldit’s mission is to provide a place where people can better connect to share information and debate ideas. One of Poldit’s competitive advantages will be its interactive capabilities. With Poldit, users can rank answers according to their usefulness. Poldit’s interactive live stream function provides a dynamic webinar platform for influencers, educators, business events, speaker series, and day-to-day video contact for users. Live stream functionality includes live polling, chat, screen share, a separate Q&A section, and more.
“The entire social media ecosystem is ripe for disruption,” said Rehan Ahmad, Co-Founder of Poldit. “The widescale early adoption of Threads illustrated that users are frustrated with the present offering, and they require a no-nonsense alternative that enables them to connect and share what is important to them.”
Poldit is free for users, and their livestream recently emerged from a successful beta launch. The site can be accessed at https://poldit.com/
About Poldit
Poldit is an open-source information-sharing platform that fuses artificial intelligence with community insights. Poldit enables users to post a query or poll, vote on answers, and identify and display crowdsourced viewpoints and experiences. The platform offers webinars and live streams, enabling users to connect through video or via chat to ask and answer questions in an open, easily visible, searchable, and shareable open forum.
