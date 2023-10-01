Anti-Aging Facial Skin Treatment Reduces Wrinkles Naturally, Launching Soon in San Mateo Wellness Center

Facial Reposturing: Best Anti-Aging Skin Treatment for Women Anti-Wrinkle Skin Treatment for Aging Facial Skin Anti-Aging Skin Treatment To Regain Youthful Skin Naturally Facial Reposturing Face and Skin Treatment in San Mateo, CA Aaron Parnell: Posture Treatment Expert in San Francisco Bay Area

One of the best skin treatments for aging facial skin reduces wrinkles to regain youthful skin naturally to be offered at wellness center in downtown San Mateo.

SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising awareness about the benefits of various anti-aging products, increasing consciousness among individuals about their physical appearance, and the growing popularity of various non-surgical anti-aging procedures and treatments represent some of the key factors driving the anti-aging treatment market. The global anti-aging market size reached $67.2 billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow to $98.6 billion by 2028, with a 6.5% annual growth rate during 2023-2028, as demand continues to grow.

As people look for more affordable alternatives, Olympic sports therapist and Posture Genius, Aaron Parnell, is relocating his wellness center and rebranding his therapy and treatment services to include a new therapy called Facial Reposturing®. The therapy involves a deep‐tissue facial massage along with daily workouts that eliminate facial creases and wrinkles, restores youthful skin and radiance, and tones and relaxes the core facial muscles that have been affected by time, stress and gravity.

Facial Reposturing® client, Marian Jung, CPA says, “People have commented that I look 20 years younger. Through this non-invasive treatment [and the exercises], this therapy has helped reduce the strain and fatigue in my jaw and face. I consider Facial Reposturing a vital part of my personal wellness program.”

Posture Expert Aaron Parnell states, “Poor posture and facial tension are at the root of premature aging. When you improve posture and minimize facial stress, you actually feel good all over.” He adds, “People are searching for a non-invasive solution that requires no drugs, surgery or down-time. I think we have something of tremendous value with this treatment.”

In addition, the Vitality Life Anti-Aging Wellness Center will also feature “The Posture Genius-Posture Lab™” to combat the global problem of slouching and poor posture. Poor posture is related to over 50 health conditions. Every sport, lifestyle and occupation places demands on the body that can lead to poor posture, premature aging, stiffness, joint problems and pain. Posture Optimization is an entirely new category of science and service, to prevent and solve these problems. Parnell says, “Our Posture Lab is where we use suspension therapy and workouts to restore uprightness and freedom of movement.”

After performing the Posture Optimized Workouts, Rebecca Linquist, a Silicon Valley based American Accent Acquisition coach says, “I started to feel good all the time. I felt like I was getting younger… I'm actually losing weight. I actually lost 7 pounds – and I eat two to three times as much as I used to, which is the normal amount I used to eat when I was in my 20’s and 30’s.”

With a nod to fitness pioneer Joseph Pilates, Parnell comments, “Pilates introduced the concept of workouts to develop ‘Core Strength’ over 100 years ago. We now know that is not enough. We still need ‘Core Flexibility,’ and that’s where we are adding to the legacy that Joe Pilates left us with. The synthesis of Core Strength and Core Flexibility leads to Posture Optimized Workouts – and that’s our specialty.”

The Vitality Life Anti-Aging Wellness Center will be located in the ground floor suite at 37 East Fourth Avenue in the heart of Downtown San Mateo, California. The wellness center will also offer other treatment services through his Anti-Aging team including: Nutrition, Acupuncture, Ayurveda and Chiropractic care. Aaron Parnell is planning the soft opening launch for Wednesday, November 1, 2023. The official Grand Opening is planned for January 2024. Parnell also plans to host educational and product launch events for the community in the future.

For more information about services and employment at the San Mateo wellness center, or to interview Aaron Parnell about beauty, fitness, wellness, stress, and aging, contact the Vitality Life Anti-Aging Wellness Center by email at info@reposturing.com or by phone at (650) 347-4565.

About Aaron Parnell

Aaron Parnell is the author of “The Slouching Superhero’s Guide to Achieving Great Posture” and is currently working on his next book “Posture Optimized Beauty.” For three decades, Aaron has been helping people gain freedom from pain, accentuate their natural beauty, feel more energized, and improve their quality of life. As a lecturer, Aaron has captivated audiences as a resource and educator on how you can truly transform your life by improving posture and beauty naturally.

