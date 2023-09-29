SKN Agriculture delegation tours Tobasco brand manufacturing operations

(Press release) On September 15th, 2023, a delegation from the Ministry of Agriculture was given an exclusive in-depth tour of McIlhenny Company’s agricultural growing operations and food manufacturing facilities on Avery Island along the coast of Louisiana, United States. McIlhenny Company is the owner and manufacturer of TABASCO® Brand food products.

The tour was led by Her Excellency Hadiya Claxton, Special Envoy for Investment, Development, and International Business Relations, who is also the Chief Legal Officer of McIlhenny Company; and the company’s President and CEO, Harold Osborn III. The delegation was comprised of Minister of Agriculture, et al., Hon. Samal Duggins; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Miguel Flemming; and Technical Officer in the Ministry of Agriculture, Ronald ‘Bankie’ King.

In addition to being given a special “behind-the-scenes” tour of the main processing plant, the delegation was educated on the company’s pepper “mash” aging process as they toured the “mash warehouse.” They were also given a tour of the pepper-growing fields on Avery Island, and a “mash tasting” opportunity of the pepper product at the early and advanced stages of aging. The officials also met and dialogued extensively with individuals from McIlhenny’s Agriculture Division, affording them the opportunity to glean a wealth of useful information about topics such as crop DNA, growing techniques, and food processing and its equipment requirements.

McIlhenny Company has been in operation for over one hundred and fifty (150) years and has amassed an immeasurable amount of expertise in agricultural growing and food manufacturing. Currently, the company’s TABASCO® Brand products are distributed in over one hundred and ninety-five (195) countries and territories worldwide.