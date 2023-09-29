Tennessee Office of Homeland Security Special Agents Graduate

On Friday, Sept. 29, Governor Bill Lee, Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long and Tennessee Office of Homeland Security Deputy Commissioner Greg Mays presented badges to 22 new Tennessee Office of Homeland Security, OHS, Special Agents in a graduation ceremony at the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy, TLETA, in Nashville.

“Unprecedented times call for unprecedented support, and that's why we'll continue to make strong investments to increase public safety in Tennessee," said Gov. Lee. "These new agents are specially trained to identify and monitor threats and help coordinate information among local law enforcement, schools and mental health providers to keep our schools and communities safe.”

These 22 new special agents are the first step toward the goal of having a dedicated OHS special agent in all 95 counties in Tennessee. One of the primary focuses for these new agents will be school security. They will work closely with school resource officers, educators, parents and students to help schools implement best practices for student safety.

“During my career in law enforcement, I can definitively say that coordinating information with all the stakeholders saves lives,” said Commissioner Long. “By having a Homeland Security special agent in every Tennessee county, they will be immersed in their community and be able to serve as that hub for critical information.”

The OHS is a division of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security. The OHS and Homeland Security Council were created following the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The OHS is a liaison to federal government, local government, other states and private sector stakeholders to protect the citizens and critical infrastructure of Tennessee from terrorist threats and attacks.

“Today’s graduation would not have been possible without the incredible support we have received from Governor Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly,” said Deputy Commissioner Mays. “Because of their commitment, we have been able to recruit some of the finest law enforcement professionals I have had the pleasure to work with and provide them specialized training to protect Tennesseans from the threat of terrorism.”

To report suspicious or criminal behavior or other safety concerns to the OHS call toll-free 1-877-250-2333 or download the SafeTN App. The app is free in the App Store and Google Play. For more information about the OHS visit, tn.gov/safety/homeland-security.html.