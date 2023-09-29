Wyoming National Guard Museum to host Pole Mountain Photographic Exhibit in October

The Wyoming National Guard Museum in Cheyenne will host a special photograph exhibit on the Wyoming National Guard’s 115th Cavalry Regiment. The “115th Cavalry at Pole Mountain” exhibition focuses on rarely seen images of the Wyoming National Guard at the Pole Mountain Fire and Maneuver Reservation during the 1920s and 1930s. The special exhibit will be open to the public during the Museum’s regular hours beginning Oct. 18. The exhibition will close on Dec. 30.

The Wyoming National Guard created its first permanent training camp near Pole Mountain, between Laramie and Cheyenne. The site was part of the Fort F.E. Warren Fire and Maneuver Reservation with military ties dating to the late 1860s. The training camp served the Wyoming Guard for nearly a decade during the 1920s and 1930s before moving to Camp Guernsey. During this time, the 115th Cavalry Regiment was the Wyoming Guard’s primary unit, with troops scattered across the state.

The “115th Cavalry at Pole Mountain” pulls from the extensive photographic collections at the Wyoming National Guard Museum. The special exhibit shares a small set of rarely seen images of the Pole Mountain encampment and personnel of the 115th Cavalry during annual training. Visitors can view the exhibit during regular museum hours. Admission to the National Guard Museum is free. The exhibit will move to the Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum in Casper after it closes in December.