Unleashed in Nashville opens with an invite for female entrepreneurs with Grit

Unleashed in Nashville Sat. Oct. 14th from 1-3 at The Hotel Fraye in Nashville

For The Female Entrepreneur With Grit

Join an elite group of authors from across the globe as they share the truths of what it takes to be unstoppable today in their book, Come Sweat Or Sil1t.

Bet on yourself and roll the dice, you may just hit the jackpot!”
— Callie Katz
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unleashed In Nashville-For Female Entrepreneurs With Grit, Join an elite group of today’s thought leaders and authors from across the globe like Callie Katz, Eve Overland, Cara Clark, Ondi Laure and more from1:00-3:00 pm at Hotel Fraye in Nashville as they pull back the curtain and share the raw, real truths of what it takes as a female entrepreneur to be unstoppable today in their book, Come Sweat Or Silt.

“Bet on yourself and roll the dice, you may just hit the jackpot,” said Callie Katz, CEO

Joint Ventures & Collaborations:
Story Launcher is based in Cody, Wyoming, and was founded in 2019 aligning passion with purpose to help visionaries write books to transform readers’ lives using its aligned writing method, and an individualized accountability approach to launch production solutions for the nation’s top authors who are becoming industry leaders. Story Launcher is empowering positive change in the world through the written word.

Luxe + Lush PR: Rooted in a holistic approach, Luxe + Lush, where a community of business owners and clientele rise as unrelenting leaders in entrepreneurship by creating powerhouse partnerships with celebrities, wellness + holistic lifestyle products/services, and female authors who are ready to disrupt the best-selling markets. Based out of Kansas City, Missouri, Luxe + Lush PR curates lasting impressions that become legacies.

Event Details: https://www.unleashedinnashville.com/
Where- Hotel Fraye on Saturday, October 14th from 1:00-3:00 pm in The Eddie Ate Dynamite Room
1810 Broadway, Nashville, TN

Ondi Laure Callie Katz
Ondilaure@StoryLauncher.com callie@unleashedinnashville.com

Ondi Laure
Story Launcher
+1 307-899-5232
