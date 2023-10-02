TicketCity Supports Texas One Fund

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TicketCity Becomes Corporate Sponsor of Texas One Fund

TicketCity, an Austin-based ticket company that helps to connect buyers with tickets for thousands of events around the country, today announced that it is partnering to support the Texas One Fund which empowers student-athletes at the University of Texas.

The Texas One Fund is an organization created to serve as the only nonprofit supporting NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) opportunities for The University of Texas student-athletes. Texas One Fund connects student-athletes to utilize their NIL to promote local nonprofits. They ensure that those student-athletes can be the best version of themselves on and off the field. TicketCity is the 3rd large corporate sponsor of the Texas One Fund, joining Benchmark Bank and the Covert Auto Group.

“I was a student-athlete my first year in college, before transferring to UT, so I can relate to the huge commitment these young men and ladies make," said Randy Cohen, Founder & CEO of TicketCity. “We are excited to do our part to support them on their journey and the great charitable causes they are working alongside. We’ve been here in Austin supporting local organizations for 33 years, so this really aligns two passions of ours in UT and local non-profits. We could not be more proud to be involved.”

“Our corporate sponsors are so lucrative in furthering our mission to support these hard working student-athletes and we really appreciate TicketCity joining us as a Wishbone sponsor. Because of donors like them, Texas One Fund will keep UT’s NIL program as the best in the nation” said Patrick “Wheels” Smith, Chairman of Texas One Fund.

The Texas One Fund is a proud partner/sponsor of Texas Athletics. Donations are used to compensate student-athletes for their work with nonprofit partners. TicketCity was founded in Austin in 1990. It has been an active supporter of college athletics for decades including three dozen plus partnerships with various D1 athletic departments, leagues and events. The most notable was the bowl game title sponsor (The TicketCity Bowl) for three years. Local organizations which TicketCity has supported include the Loop of Love Foundation, Capital Area Food Bank, CASA, CF Foundation, First Tee, Miracle League of Austin, Skillpoint Alliance, and WAYA.