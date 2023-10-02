FEITIAN US delivers TAA-compliant FIDO Authentication for Fed Gov, sensitive applications: FIDO, PIV, PKI, Smart Cards

Feitian Technologies is a leading provider of biometric authentication devices and more.

Feitian delivers TAA-compliant FIDO products for Government and sensitive applications. See them at Identity Week Conference 2023 in Washington DC, Oct. 3-4

"Feitian enhances both security and user experience for our government integrator partners as well as government agencies with products made in countries friendly to the United States”.” — Tibi Zhang, VP and GM, Feitian Technologies US

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Feitian to showcase TAA-compliant FIDO, PIV, PKI authentication, converged smart cards and readers at Identity Week America 2023 conference in Washington DC, Oct. 3-4, 2023Feitian Technologies US, Inc., a San Jose, California based leading provider of cybersecurity authentication and security convergence products, today announced the availability of (Trade Agreements Act) TAA-compliant FIDO, PIV, PKI authentication, converged smart cards and readers for government and sensitive applications, supporting the nation’s efforts to secure component and product supply chains.The announcement coincides with the Identity Week America 2023 conference being held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington DC. It also coincides with the first shipment by Feitian Technologies of TAA-compliant products to government integrators and other integrators wishing to deliver a secure login and authentication experience for workforces.Feitian provides a complete line of authentication devices such as the ePass and BioPass FIDO keys, primarily intended for use by workforces in enterprise and government. These include FIDO keys with U2F FIDO support, FIDO 2 support as well as fully biometric enabled FIDO2 keys adding yet another security layer. The cryptographic modules contained in the keys are FIPS 140-2 certified by NIST. Additional features include NFC, BLE and PIV support.According to Tibi Zhang, Vice President and General Manager of Feitian Technologies US, Inc., “We are committed to continuing a long history of providing products to federal, state and local government agencies and defense contractors. Feitian looks forward to enhancing both security and user experience for our government integrator partners as well as civilian, defense and intelligence agencies who have adopted our technology with products made in countries friendly to the United States”.In addition to complying with TAA, Feitian Technologies also provides undertakings that its products sold in the US comply with section 889(a)(1)(B) of the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), prohibiting the procurement and use of products from named vendors and entities by the US government for agencies that fall within the scope.About Feitian Technologies US, Inc.With its main office in San Jose, California, Feitian Technologies US, is a leading global provider of advanced cyber-physical security solutions and authentication products. Feitian is a board member of the FIDO Alliance as well as a member of the Security Industry Association. With a commitment to innovation, quality, and reliability, Feitian delivers cutting-edge technologies to safeguard digital assets and identities of individuals as well as cybersecurity protection for some of the largest organizations worldwide. Learn more at ftsafe.us; product and reseller inquiries at sales@ftsafe.usPress Contacts:Pan KamalEmail: pan.kamal@ftsafe.usMobile: +1 6507935992Feitian Technologies US, Inc.2850 N. First Street, Suite 130San Jose, California USA 95131

