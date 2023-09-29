Submit Release
News Search

There were 809 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,457 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Kaul Files Reply Briefs in Abortion Case

AG Kaul files reply briefs in support of motion for judgment on the pleadings

 

MADISON, Wis. –Attorney General Josh Kaul today filed two reply briefs in support of a motion and brief asking the Dane County Circuit Court to enter final judgment confirming what the court already recognized in its July ruling: that Wis. Stat. § 940.04 does not criminalize abortion. Briefing is now complete on the State Plaintiffs’ motion for final judgment.

 

“It’s critical to protect access to safe and legal abortion in our state,” said Attorney General Kaul. “Today’s filings complete the briefing on our request for a final resolution from the circuit court. We look forward to obtaining further clarity about Wisconsin law on this important issue.”
 

Attorney General Kaul has asked the judge to decide the motion without further oral argument. A decision by the judge in the State Plaintiffs’ favor would be the circuit court’s final and binding decision, subject to any appeal to a higher court.

 

Read the reply briefs here.

You just read:

Attorney General Kaul Files Reply Briefs in Abortion Case

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more