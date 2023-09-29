Attorney General Kaul Files Reply Briefs in Abortion Case

AG Kaul files reply briefs in support of motion for judgment on the pleadings

MADISON, Wis. –Attorney General Josh Kaul today filed two reply briefs in support of a motion and brief asking the Dane County Circuit Court to enter final judgment confirming what the court already recognized in its July ruling: that Wis. Stat. § 940.04 does not criminalize abortion. Briefing is now complete on the State Plaintiffs’ motion for final judgment.

“It’s critical to protect access to safe and legal abortion in our state,” said Attorney General Kaul. “Today’s filings complete the briefing on our request for a final resolution from the circuit court. We look forward to obtaining further clarity about Wisconsin law on this important issue.”



Attorney General Kaul has asked the judge to decide the motion without further oral argument. A decision by the judge in the State Plaintiffs’ favor would be the circuit court’s final and binding decision, subject to any appeal to a higher court.

Read the reply briefs here.