New York City Judge Craig Herskowitz announced his campaign for the 1st Congressional District in Suffolk County

NORTHPORT, NY, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A graduate of Northport Public High School, American University, and Quinnipiac University School of Law, Craig has served as Assistant Counsel to Governor Cuomo during the COVID-19 pandemic and has held positions at the U.S. Marshals Service, the F.B.I., the U.S. Department of Justice Criminal Division, and JPMorgan Chase.

Inspired by his post-college internships with Senator Edward M. Kennedy and Congressman Steve Israel, Craig developed a lifelong passion for public service and helping advance practical, bipartisan solutions to our country’s complex economic, social, and political issues.

In announcing his run, Craig stated, "Congress should not be led by individuals with strong right-leaning ideologies who prioritize impeachment and government shutdowns. It is essential for Congress to have members who prioritize their constituents, work towards ethical conduct, and steer away from divisive politics. Long Islanders need and deserve representatives who go to work every day with one goal in mind: serve the voters who have trusted them to protect and improve their communities."

In a commitment to this race, Craig resigned from his position as a New York City Judge and has reported raising over $100,000. “If we put aside divisive and destructive politics in favor of listening to each other and working together we can make progress solving the country’s most pressing problems,” said Craig.

To learn more about Craig and to make your voice heard, please visit Craig4Congress.com

