Remaining fish population protection orders end

CANADA, September 29 - Water restrictions for the lower Salmon River and Bessette Creek will expire this week, ending temporary protection orders put in place in August 2023 to help protect threatened salmon populations.

These fish population-protection orders expire as of Sept. 30, 2023. This expiry date is in alignment with the terms and conditions for irrigation water licences in B.C., which limit the irrigation period from April 1 to Sept. 30 each year. Although water restrictions are ending, water licensees are still required to follow the terms and conditions of their water licences.

The Thompson Okanagan region remains at drought level 5, the most severe rating, and many parts of the Thompson Okanagan continue to experience drought impacts. The province continues to work with communities and businesses to conserve water and voluntarily reduce water use. Every drop counts to make sure that everyone has the water they need.

Farmers impacted by drought can access programs such as the federal-provincial AgriStability program, which helps producers with significant drops in income or increased expenses. The Ministry of Agriculture and Food, in collaboration with the federal government, is also ensuring that producers who did not enrol in AgriStability by the April 30 deadline are still eligible for late participation and can receive financial assistance. The Province also offers a low-cost production insurance program which provides coverage for plant-and-yield losses caused by extreme weather events including drought.

To provide further support for farmers and producers, the Province is working with the federal government on an AgriRecovery program so that drought-impacted ranchers in B.C. get additional support for the extraordinary expenses involved in keeping their livestock fed, sheltered, in good health and in a safe environment.

Ministerial Order for Water Restrictions in the lower Salmon River: https://www.bclaws.gov.bc.ca/civix/document/id/mo/mo/m0238_2023

Ministerial Order for Water Restrictions in Bessette Creek: https://www.bclaws.gov.bc.ca/civix/document/id/mo/mo/m0239_2023

Drought portal (maps, tables): https://governmentofbc.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=838d533d8062411c820eef50b08f7ebc

Drought information: www.gov.bc.ca/drought

River Forecast Centre: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/water/drought-flooding-dikes-dams/river-forecast-centre

Drought and agriculture: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/agriculture-seafood/agricultural-land-and-environment/water/drought-in-agriculture

Insurance and income protection programs for B.C. farmers: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/agriculture-seafood/programs#Insurance