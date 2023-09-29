Fall legislative session will take action on biggest challenges in B.C.

CANADA, September 29 - Taking action on the biggest challenges facing people in B.C. is driving government work into the fall, inside and outside of the legislature.

New laws will be tabled to deliver more homes for people, faster, transition to clean energy, and keep people safe and communities strong.

“Everybody in B.C. wants to be able to build a good life here with an affordable home in a safe community they love, surrounded by quality public services and good job opportunities,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing and Government House Leader. “This fall legislative session, our government will be laser-focused on the things that matter most to people. Because at a time when things are feeling harder in a lot of ways, it’s more important than ever that we work together to solve today’s challenges.”

Government will bring in several pieces of unique legislation, including new housing legislation that aims to address persistent permitting and zoning challenges, speed up delivery and increase the supply of middle-income housing. Other legislation to be introduced will improve emergency management, support victims of crime, update international credentialling so more people can work in their chosen field, and further advance reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.

“We have made real progress to deliver more homes for people, but a fast-growing population combined with high interest rates have brought new complexities,” Kahlon said. “The housing crisis is hurting people and that’s why we’re taking action this fall to meet this moment, tackle these challenges head on, and deliver more homes for people, faster.”

Housing bills to be introduced over the fall session are part of the Province’s Homes for People action plan. Announced in spring 2023, the plan builds on record investments in housing since 2017 and sets out several actions to deliver the homes people need in a shorter time, while creating more vibrant communities throughout B.C.

Housing actions and legislation this fall include:

delivering more small-scale, multi-unit housing that is within reach for middle-income earners, including townhomes, duplexes and triplexes through zoning changes and proactive partnerships;

allowing secondary and basement suites in every community in B.C.;

strengthening enforcement of short-term rentals and bringing more long-term rentals back to the housing market;

speeding up municipal and provincial permitting to reduce costs, remove unnecessary delays and deliver more homes faster; and,

delivering thousands of new homes in areas well-served by transit and creating more vibrant communities with services near transit hubs.

These strong actions are necessary in the face of high interest rates, inflation and a growing global housing affordability crisis. They are part of strong legislative agenda this fall, taking action to defend ourselves against today’s biggest challenges, focused on what matters most to people in B.C.

Quick Facts:

Budget 2023 supports the Homes for People action plan starting with more than $4 billion over three years and a commitment to invest $12 billion over the next 10 years to deliver more homes for people, faster.

The Province is on track to deliver a projected 108,000 homes completed or under active construction by 2027-28 – with tens of thousands of more homes to come through other avenues.

More than 100,000 people moved to B.C. in 2021, and another 150,000 people in 2022, the most in 60 years.

Learn More:

To read the Homes for People action plan, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/Homes_For_People.pdf

To view the Homes for People technical briefing presentation, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/Homes4People.pdf

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available online: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC