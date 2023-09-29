Latest Issue of NH Wildlife Journal Features Deer Hunting Strategies, Bird Dog Training, and More

CONTACT:

September 29, 2023

Concord, NH – In the latest issue of the New Hampshire Wildlife Journal magazine (September/October 2023), we asked Wes Reed, who has been breeding and training retrievers and flushing breeds for some 35 years, to explain the basic skills a dog must develop to perform in the uplands or the water. In his story, “Meet Your Next Hunting Partner,” Reed describes the training techniques he uses to prepare a pup for field and fowl success, and explores some of the most iconic bird dog breeds.

For those who are looking forward to harvesting their first buck, “Targeting Your Whitetail” examines some popular tactics employed by successful hunters each fall. Author Mark Beauchesne introduces readers to two unique hunting styles, stump sitting and still hunting, which sound similar but are fundamentally different. New hunters will discover the approach that is ideal for them, and wildlife watchers may uncover a new way to engage with Granite State wildlife.

Also in this issue, John Litvaitis introduces readers to nature’s undertakers. In his story “Where the Dead Things Go,” Litvaitis explains how a variety of opportunistic creatures, from microorganisms and insects to mammals and birds, help to keep the environment tidy and the benefits of scavengers.

In the “On the Nature Trail” column, you will meet the insect-controlling big brown bat, which consumes its own body weight in bugs each night. Just in time for a fall adventure, “What’s Wild” explores the Deer Hill Wildlife Management Area in Brentwood.

Not a subscriber to New Hampshire Wildlife Journal? The magazine is published 6 times a year by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. Subscriptions are just $15 for one year or $25 for two years— that’s 40% off the cover price. It also makes a great gift!

Don’t Miss an Issue: Subscribe online or by mail at www.wildlife.nh.gov/shop-and-support/subscribe-nh-wildlife-journal.

New Hampshire Wildlife Journal magazine contains no commercial advertising. Subscription revenue helps the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department conserve and manage the state’s fish and wildlife, promote conservation education, and maintain opportunities for outdoor recreation in the Granite State. Visit www.wildnh.com.