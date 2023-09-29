Notice to Daniel Beech Customers who Suffered Losses in GWG L Bonds at Western International: Contact KlaymanToskes
KlaymanToskes Represents Daniel Beech Customers Seeking Recovery for Alternative Investment LossesWESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, USA, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National investment loss lawyers KlaymanToskes encourages customers of Daniel Beech to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956 to discuss recovery options.
KlaymanToskes is currently representing investors who suffered losses with Daniel Keith Beech (CRD# 6169844) of Western International Securities’ Westlake Village, CA branch. The law firm has filed a FINRA arbitration case (no. 22-02367) on the behalf of a family who lost $1,000,000 investing in high-risk, illiquid investments recommended by Beech.
While the investors entrusted Beech to recommend safe, low risk investments that would provide income, Beech solicited them to invest in unsuitable, alternative investments which were high risk, speculative, and lacked liquidity.
Daniel Beech concentrated the investors’ portfolio in the following alternative investments:
- GWG L Bonds (OTCMKTS: GWGHQ)
- InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE: IVT)
- Procaccianti Hotel REIT, Inc.
According to FINRA BrokerCheck, Beech has 18 public disclosures including 10 pending customer complaints alleging over $2 million in collective damages. Many of the investor complaints filed allege unsuitability, negligence, and misrepresentations.
Beech is also being investigated by FINRA for allegedly paying transaction-based compensation to an unregistered person who was required to be registered as a broker-dealer. Daniel Beech is currently registered as a broker with Innovation Partners, LLC in Charlotte, NC. Beech is also currently registered as an investment advisor with IP Financial Advisory Services in Thousand Oaks, CA.
Former and current customers of Daniel Beech that suffered losses at Western International Securities, Innovation Partners, or IP Financial Advisory Services, are encouraged to contact KlaymanToskes immediately to discuss recovery options at 888-997-9956, or fill out a short contact form for a free and confidential consultation.
About KlaymanToskes
KlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $250 million in FINRA arbitrations and over $350 million in other securities litigation matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.
Contact
Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq.
KlaymanToskes, P.A.
+1 888-997-9956
lawrence@klaymantoskes.com