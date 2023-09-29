Manchin Announces $5.8 Million to Strengthen Public Safety, Support Law Enforcement Across West Virginia

September 29, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $5,829,155 from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to strengthen public safety throughout West Virginia. The funding will specifically be used to support local law enforcement across the state, reduce violent crime and bolster forensic science research, as well as prevent and respond to sexual violence and Internet crimes against children.

“All West Virginians deserve to feel safe and secure in their communities, and that means we must work together to protect our friends, neighbors and children, including on the Internet,” said Senator Manchin. “I’m pleased the Department of Justice is investing more than $5.8 million in supporting our local law enforcement, reducing violent crime, advancing critical forensic science research and more. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to enhance public safety across the Mountain State.”

Individual awards listed below:

The DOJ Law Enforcement Transition to the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) to Improve Hate Crime Reporting Program provides assistance to local law enforcement agencies to increase and enhance their reporting of crimes in general and hate crimes.

$3,120,400 – Full Circle Training Solutions, Morgantown

The DOJ STOP School Violence Program assists local and state authorities in improving efforts to reduce violent crime in and around schools.

$1,000,000 – Berkeley County Commission

The DOJ Research and Development in Forensic Science for Criminal Justice Purposes Program supports research toward the development of accurate, reliable, cost-effective, and rapid methods for the identification, analysis, and interpretation of forensic evidence for criminal justice purposes.

$564,733 – West Virginia University

The DOJ Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Forces Program helps state and local law enforcement agencies develop effective responses to technology-facilitated child sexual exploitation and Internet crimes against children.

$473,330 – West Virginia State Police

The DOJ Rural and Small Department Violent Crime Reduction Program supports rural communities in their efforts to combat violent crimes.

$278,730 – Town of Star City

The DOJ Reducing Injury and Death of Missing Individuals with Dementia and Developmental Disabilities Program provides funding to public safety agencies to implement locative technologies that track missing individuals and to develop programs to prevent wandering, increase vulnerable individuals’ safety, and facilitate rescues.

$150,000 – City of Huntington

The DOJ Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program supports state and local initiatives to prevent and control crime through targeted support of law enforcement programs, prosecution and court programs, education programs, substance use disorder treatment programs and more.

$16,829 – Wyoming County

$16,565 – Mercer County Commission

$15,650 – Randolph County

$15,650 – City of Clarksburg

$15,257 – Berkeley County Commission

$14,536 – City of Morgantown

$12,311 – Fayette County

$10,346 – City of Elkins

The DOJ John R. Justice Formula Grant Program provides student loan repayment assistance for local, state, and federal public defenders and local and state prosecutors who commit to extended service in those roles.

$76,792 – West Virginia Division of Justice and Community Services

The DOJ Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) Reallocation Funds Program supports states in developing sexual abuse prevention and response strategies, including through inmate education and victim support services.