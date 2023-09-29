Manchin Announces $357K for Pest Management Research at West Virginia University

September 29, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $357,102 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) for West Virginia University (WVU). The funding will support critical research into effective, economical and safe pest management practices, including by minimizing the spread and impact of invasive species.

“West Virginia’s farmers and ranchers rely on pest management practices to provide nutritious, locally-grown food for our communities, and I’m pleased USDA is supporting this critical research at WVU. This initiative will investigate the safest and most cost-effective pest management strategies, which will bolster our agricultural economy and increase food security throughout our state,” said Senator Manchin. “As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to advance agricultural research and ensure every family across the Mountain State has access to healthy, affordable food.”

The funding announced today was made possible through USDA’s Crop Protection and Pest Management (CPPM) program, which supports projects that address pest management challenges and increase food security. The CPPM program utilizes new and emerging agricultural technologies and approaches that are economically viable and safe for human health.