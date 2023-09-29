AsqMe Exposes a Powerful Method for Creators to Monetize Content at VidSummit 2023

AsqMe Cofounder James Alexander AsqMe Cofounder Paul Shustak

Audience questions are the next Gold Rush in the Creator Economy

All too often creators see questions as a chore…a necessary evil of monetizing their content. But answers are content too.” — Johnny Dahlberg, the creator behind Johnny’s Weekends

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AsqMe, the leading Q&A platform for the creator economy, is honored to be speaking at VidSummit 2023 in Dallas, Texas. Cofounders Paul Shustak and James Alexander will address the conference in a special workshop “Capitalizing on Curiosity: Turning Questions into Opportunities” on Thursday, October 5th.

Great content generates great questions. Content creators receive more than a million questions every day across major social platforms. But managing the bombardment of questions can be time consuming and frustrating for creators, leading many creators to overlook or miss out on a powerful opportunity for audience growth, promotion and monetization. New AI-driven services like AsqMe’s CoPilot™ give creators the tools they need to answer audience questions at scale for the first time.

“It’s counter-intuitive to think of audience questions as opportunities, but they are,” said Johnny Dahlberg, the creator behind Johnny’s Weekends on YouTube with more than 34K subscribers. “All too often creators see questions as a chore…a necessary evil of monetizing their content. But answers are content too. And when a viewer asks a question, they’re signaling that they want to engage with you. Questions are an opportunity to send your audience back into content to drive more ad views or promote affiliate links for the products they’re asking about. I have earned tips after answering questions and I regularly monetize faster answers.”

AsqMe’s VidSummit talk will be a packed session revealing strategies to harness the power of curiosity to transform questions into new opportunities. Paul and James will share compelling insights on the crucial and often neglected role questions play for creators. Attendees will learn how to take their audience's natural curiosity and turn it into rewarding opportunities including:

- Driving audience traffic back into content for more ad views

- Promoting affiliate links and partnerships to generate commissioned sales

- Building community loyalty

- Increasing engagement

- Earning tips for appreciative subscribers

- Monetizing expertise and fast answers

“The techniques covered in this 45 minute workshop will help creators of any platform with any audience size,” said AsqMe cofounder Paul Shustak. “Whether a creator is just starting out, or managing a huge community, they will leave armed with useful lessons and immediately actionable insights.”

The workshop is included with VidSummit’s attendee pass. To RSVP to the workshop or request a video of the session after the conference, click here: http://vidsummit.asqme.com/

About VidSummit

VidSummit is renowned for its dedication to fostering creativity and connections within the content creator and marketing communities. It is not a fan event so invited speakers share their strategies and best practices with attendees who are fellow content creators or businesses. VidSummit 2023 will feature other great speakers including Mr. Beast (Jimmy Donaldson), Michelle Khare (“Challenge Accepted” series), Mindy McKnight (#1 Mom), Jenny Hoyos, Shonduras and Darral Eves. VidSummit 2023 will be held October 3-5 at the Irving Convention Center near Dallas, Texas.

About AsqMe

AsqMe is the leading Q&A platform helping creators aggregate, answer and monetize audience questions from across all their social channels. Every day creators are asked more than a million questions about their content. Failure to respond is costly. AsqMe’s patent pending universal inbox turns a cost center into a revenue center, empowering creators to supercharge their revenue while unleashing AI to answer questions at scale. AsqMe pioneered “Expert Verified” certification as a new standard for AI content creation tools.

