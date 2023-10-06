Working Solutions Law Firm Announces New Sexual Harassment Action in US District Court Southern District of New York
Working Solutions Law Firm, a team of top-rated employment attorneys, is announcing new content on unpaid wages under New York, New Jersey, and Federal law.
Every worker, no matter what industry, is entitled by law to a fair and harassment-free working environment.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Working Solutions Law Firm, a team of top-rated attorneys working on employment law including sexual harassment issues in New York and New Jersey at https://www.workingsolutionsnyc.com/, has announced new litigation in the US District Court Southern District of New York. The case is Civil Action No. 1:23-cv-8190, and concerns Ms. Caroline Weeks vs. PointsBet USA.
— Chris Q. Davis
"Every worker, no matter what industry, is entitled by law to a fair and harassment-free working environment," remarked Chris Q. Davis, Managing Partner. "This case alleges a prominent employee was illegally subjected to sexual harassment at work."
Here is background on this litigation. Caroline Weeks accepted a role as Senior Player Development Manager with PointsBet USA in New York in 2022. During her tenure, she allegedly faced pay disparities in comparison to her male colleagues and reported ongoing alleged sexual harassment from her supervisor. Additionally, Ms. Weeks claimed to have experienced inappropriate behavior from current and potential PointsBet clients during company events. Despite her efforts to communicate these issues, she alleges that the company took insufficient actions to address them. Seeking an internal change, she was offered a position of lower stature and pay. By October 2022, citing the alleged ongoing harassment and perceived inadequate response from the company, Ms. Weeks resigned. It's emphasized that these are allegations with legal proceedings pending.
Interested persons, including journalists, are encouraged to visit the official court website or reach out to the law firm for comment; attorney Rachel Haskell (https://www.workingsolutionsnyc.com/our-lawyers/rachel-haskell) is lead attorney. Media coverage can be found as well at https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12553753/points-bet-employee-harrassed-male-clients-paige-sprianac-sued.html and at https://nypost.com/2023/09/23/pointsbet-usa-staffer-caroline-weeks-groped-by-clients-suit/.
SEXUAL HARASSMENT
Even today, in the "MeToo" era, sexual harassment can remain a problem, even in the most modern of workplaces. Working Solutions Law Firm, fortunately, offers online information on the basics of the law and sexual harassment at https://www.workingsolutionsnyc.com/for-employees/sexual-harassment. The law firm also offers confidential, no obligation consultations to any person who feels that they may have been subjected to sexual harassment via phone, web meeting, or in person in either New York, NY, or Livingston, NJ.
ABOUT WORKING SOLUTIONS LAW FIRM
Working Solutions Law Firm is a law firm with offices in New York (New York City) and New Jersey that is committed to serving the possible needs of clients who are seeking an attorney. This includes but is not limited to claims of discrimination, retaliation, FMLA violations, wrongful termination, benefits & vacation pay, FLSA violations such as unpaid & overtime wages, severance agreements, and sexual harassment.
