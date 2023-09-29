Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton today announced several promotions among his senior staff, appointing Suzanna Hupp as Director of Government Relations, James Lloyd as Deputy Attorney General for Civil Litigation, and Ryan Walters as Chief of the Special Litigation Division.

Director of Government Relations

Suzanna Hupp has been promoted to Director of Government Relations. Dr. Hupp previously served as Special Executive Advisor to the Attorney General since 2020.

“Suzanna’s knowledge and experience have been transformative for our agency’s collaboration with the State legislature,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I am confident her dedication to public service and legacy of accomplishment will continue to enhance our agency’s ability to deliver for the people of Texas.”

Dr. Hupp served in the Texas Legislature for twelve years. As State Representative, Hupp served as Chair of the House Select Committee on Child Welfare and Foster Care and later as Chair of Human Services for the 79th Legislature. She also served on the Law Enforcement committee for four consecutive sessions. Representative Hupp was the proud House sponsor of SB 6, the massive Child Protective Services and Adult Protective Services reform package which now serves as a blueprint for other states. She attended University of Texas at El Paso and El Paso Community College before entering Texas Chiropractic College and graduating with a Doctor of Chiropractic degree.

Deputy Attorney General for Civil Litigation

James Lloyd has been promoted to Deputy Attorney General for Civil Litigation. Mr. Lloyd previously served as Acting Deputy for Civil Litigation and Associate Deputy Attorney General for Civil Litigation. He has also served as Chief of the Antitrust Division, which is prosecuting landmark monopolization cases in digital markets. James began his time at OAG serving as Special Counsel to the First Assistant Attorney General, Brent Webster.

“James has led major cases with nation-wide implications and earned the trust of our team for his expertise, judgment, and character,” Attorney General Paxton said. “I look forward to his continued leadership of our critical work representing Texas in court.”

Before joining the Attorney General’s office, Mr. Lloyd practiced at global law firms Sidley Austin LLP and Mayer Brown LLP in Houston. He was also a law clerk for Justice David Medina on the Texas Supreme Court. He previously served at the White House, coordinating policymaking and oversight with senior officials among the Cabinet departments and agencies. In addition to his legal practice, James is an Intelligence Officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve. A seventh-generation Texan, James attended Rice University and The University of Texas School of Law.

Chief of the Special Litigation Division

Ryan Walters has been promoted to Chief of the Special Litigation Division. Since January 25, 2021, Mr. Walters has served as Special Counsel and Deputy Chief in the Division, where he has led some of the Attorney General’s most significant litigation against the Biden Administration.

“Ryan has been indispensable in our Special Litigation division where we have challenged the Biden Administration’s worst instances of executive overreach and violations of the Constitution,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I’m delighted the agency will continue to benefit from Ryan’s leadership and expertise in this new role.”

Prior to his tenure in the Office of the Attorney General, Mr. Walters served as an attorney with the Texas Public Policy Foundation and as an Assistant Attorney General in the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. He is a graduate of The Ohio State University and holds law degrees from the University of Michigan Law School and the University of California, Berkeley, School of Law.