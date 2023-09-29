- Docket Number:
- FDA-2003-D-0145
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Office of Regulatory Affairs
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
This guidance is intended to help manufacturers meet the requirements in the Agency's current good manufacturing practice (CGMP) regulations (2l CFR parts 210 and 211) when manufacturing sterile drug and biological products using aseptic processing. This guidance replaces the 1987 Industry Guideline on Sterile Drug Products Produced by Aseptic Processing (Aseptic Processing Guideline). This revision updates and clarifies the 1987 guidance.
Docket number: FDA-2003-D-0145.