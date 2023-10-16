Brooklyn Beauty/Fashion Labo launches new "Monkey Milk" Flavors
What exactly is this innovative drink charmingly titled "Monkey Milk:" At Brooklyn Beauty Fashion Labo, it's catching eyes of those who stumble into the store.BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Banana milk, or known as “Monkey Milk” has customers coming into Brooklyn Beauty/Fashion Labo; a Japanese revolved retail and cafe, bringing many people out of their comfort zone to order and inquire about the Monkey Milk and its unique flavors.
The drink starts with a base flavor- familiar flavors like coffee or matcha, or unique flavors such as hibiscus berry or passion lemon, with a smooth addition of banana and half & half blended into a rich milk on top. It’s sweet and creamy, with the subtle flavor of banana giving you the benefits of banana and a rich consistency.
Based in Park Slope, Brooklyn, this hidden gem is home to Japanese foods, goodies, vintage clothing and more. Their flagship store hopes to continue their mission to establish a connection between Japan + Brooklyn by creating sustainable products inspired by a combination of both cultures. Their cafe aspires to be a vibrant blend between modern American cafes and popular Japanese flavors.
They’re about to add their newest flavors this month in celebration of the fall season: sea salt caramel and chocolate, two delicious additions to the current roster of 9 different monkey milk flavors!
The sea salt caramel is sweet but perfectly balanced with the sea salt, and the chocolate reminiscent of a refreshing and rich chocolate milk.
The monkey milk is a Brooklyn Beauty Fashion Labo original, where it's stood since the opening of the store for more than 8 years in a building that has stood for many years with a rich history, a unique taste and new types of drinks to catch the attention of customers. Monkey milk had originated here, and it will be here to stay for years to come.
