Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,477 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,074 in the last 365 days.

Brooklyn Beauty/Fashion Labo launches new "Monkey Milk" Flavors

A young man pouring a banana milk mixture from a blender into a cup.

An employee perfecting the craft of monkey milk.

Various images of Brooklyn Beauty Fashion Labo store, such as the logo, and a photo that shows clothing, item displays, and snacks.

A look into Brooklyn Beauty Fashion Labo

Two drinks on a wooden table, one behind the other, posed next to a banana bunch.

A closer look at the Monkey Milk.

A drawing of caramel and chocolate syrup swirling around the center that says monkey milk in a bold font. Next to each swirl is the name of the flavors, sea salt caramel flavor and chocolate flavor

New Monkey Milk flavors coming to BBFL.

What exactly is this innovative drink charmingly titled "Monkey Milk:" At Brooklyn Beauty Fashion Labo, it's catching eyes of those who stumble into the store.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Banana milk, or known as “Monkey Milk” has customers coming into Brooklyn Beauty/Fashion Labo; a Japanese revolved retail and cafe, bringing many people out of their comfort zone to order and inquire about the Monkey Milk and its unique flavors.

The drink starts with a base flavor- familiar flavors like coffee or matcha, or unique flavors such as hibiscus berry or passion lemon, with a smooth addition of banana and half & half blended into a rich milk on top. It’s sweet and creamy, with the subtle flavor of banana giving you the benefits of banana and a rich consistency.

Based in Park Slope, Brooklyn, this hidden gem is home to Japanese foods, goodies, vintage clothing and more. Their flagship store hopes to continue their mission to establish a connection between Japan + Brooklyn by creating sustainable products inspired by a combination of both cultures. Their cafe aspires to be a vibrant blend between modern American cafes and popular Japanese flavors.

They’re about to add their newest flavors this month in celebration of the fall season: sea salt caramel and chocolate, two delicious additions to the current roster of 9 different monkey milk flavors!

The sea salt caramel is sweet but perfectly balanced with the sea salt, and the chocolate reminiscent of a refreshing and rich chocolate milk.

The monkey milk is a Brooklyn Beauty Fashion Labo original, where it's stood since the opening of the store for more than 8 years in a building that has stood for many years with a rich history, a unique taste and new types of drinks to catch the attention of customers. Monkey milk had originated here, and it will be here to stay for years to come.

For more information: 
Brooklyn Beauty/Fashion Labo 
300 7th Street Brooklyn, NY 11215 
https://www.brooklynbbfl.com

J-Collabo
Brooklyn Beauty Fashion Labo
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Brooklyn Beauty/Fashion Labo launches new "Monkey Milk" Flavors

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more