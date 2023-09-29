Statement by Premier Dennis King on the passing of former MLA Eric Hammill

CANADA, September 29 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island issued the following statement on the passing of former MLA Eric Hammill:

“Eric Hammill’s life was rooted in family, farming and community development, and was well known for his time as an MLA and Cabinet Minister.

Eric, his late wife Helen, and their sons Robert and Preston operated their mixed-family farm for many decades, growing potatoes and raising cattle. Eric served for many years as Secretary Manager of the Federation of Agriculture helping to promote the School Milk Program, community farmers markets, farm health and safety programs, and agriculture in the school system. Eric also was an active leader in the 4-H movement on Prince Edward Island for more than a quarter century. Eric’s lifetime of leadership in Island agriculture was recognized in 2000 when he was inducted into the Atlantic Agricultural Hall of Fame.

Eric was elected to represent the people of Borden-Kinkora as their MLA in 1996 and was re-elected in 2000. He served as Minister of Agriculture and Forestry in the government of Premier Pat Binns and helped launch programs to promote crop diversification, develop the beef industry and revitalize the harness racing industry.

Eric was a kind gentleman who was well-regarded by his colleagues. He was proud to be a farmer and he was proud to serve his community in many different capacities throughout his life. My condolences to Eric’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren on his passing.”