Governor McKee Announces New Opportunity to Bring Approximately 1200 Megawatts of New Offshore Wind to Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee announced today that Rhode Island Energy, the state's leading energy utility, will be issuing a new Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit approximately 1200 megawatts of new offshore wind to help power the state's clean energy needs.

"Offshore wind is critical in advancing Rhode Island's 100 percent renewable energy standard and Act on Climate objectives," said Governor McKee. "It's more important than ever that we continue to push for new opportunities to expand offshore wind generation in Rhode Island while ensuring it is affordable for future generations. Rhode Island Energy recognizes the need for urgency in bringing more renewables online and I'm appreciative of their efforts to get another offshore wind RFP released."

"Rhode Island has big clean energy aspirations and Rhode Island Energy is committed to helping achieve them," said Dave Bonenberger, President of Rhode Island Energy. "This new procurement can help advance the state's clean energy goals and support achievement of Rhode Island's emissions-reduction targets. We look forward to seeing how offshore wind developers can balance those goals with affordability and wider economic benefits for the state."

"Offshore wind is an important resource in diversifying our long-term energy portfolio and growing the state's clean energy economy over the next decade," said Acting State Energy Commissioner Chris Kearns. "Issuing this new and larger offshore wind RFP aligns with our objective to bring clean, affordable, and reliable power to all Rhode Islanders and meeting our Act on Climate law objectives."

Rhode Island Energy is expected to issue its RFP in October, with proposals being due in early 2024 and a potential selection being made in Summer 2024. The new RFP will be released to coincide with offshore wind RFP procurement efforts in Massachusetts and Connecticut, thereby driving a unique offshore wind industry opportunity and economies of scale across southern New England. Responses to the RFP would be evaluated by Rhode Island Energy in consultation with the Office of Energy Resources and Division of Public Utilities and Carriers.

