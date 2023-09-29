STUDENTS TO JOIN REP. CAROL GLANVILLE AND REP JULIE BRIXIE TO RALLY AT STATE CAPITOL FOR END TO COLLEGE STUDENT HUNGER
Students Across Michigan joined by Representative Glanville, Rep. Brixie and more to emphasize the importance of the Hunger Free Campus Act.LANSING, MI, USA, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A crisis is sweeping across Michigan as college students grapple with the daunting challenge of affording to enroll and stay in their higher education journey. This pressing issue has been exacerbated by several factors, including the initiation of student loan repayments on September 1st, soaring inflation rates, and a persistent affordable housing crisis that plagues the state. These increased costs for student basic needs, especially food, has contributed to rising student hunger rates on campuses across the state.
More than 2 out of 5 Michigan State University students, 1 in 3 Central Michigan University students, and 29% of Grand Rapids Community College students reported experiencing food insecurity. Bay College’s campus food pantry distributed over 4,200 pounds of food to students in the past year.
As Hunger Action Month comes to an end, student advocates will take to the Michigan State Capitol to rally for the upcoming introduction of the Hunger Free Campus Act in the Michigan House this month.
“The Hunger Free Campus Act is not meant to be a one-size-fits-all solution to hunger,” Spartan Food Security Council Advocacy Chair Jay Lyon remarked. “It’s very adaptable because we know that Michigan State’s four-year university is going to have very different needs and resources available than a community college, and we want it to be accessible to all.”
“This is not a problem that is just for students to tackle. This is not just a problem for legislators and the state to tackle,” Spartan Food Security Council co-President Spencer Good emphasized. “This ultimately affects everyone.”
What:
Rally with legislator remarks from Representative Brixie, and Representative Hill that is open to all Michigan college students to attend with student leaders and state legislators to advocate for the introduction of the Hunger Free Campus Act.
When:
Wednesday, October 4th from 5:15 to 6:15pm.
Where:
Michigan State Capitol, West Steps
100 N Capitol Ave
Lansing, MI 48933
Online Event RSVP Link: https://forms.gle/dBTfu82g2Nidyh5k7
About Spartan Food Security Council:
Spartan Food Security Council is the only student organization at Michigan State University working to address on-campus and community food insecurity. Created in 2021, their mission is to achieve greater food security on campus and in the greater East Lansing area by means of advocacy, education, and service. For more information, follow them on Instagram @spartanfoodsecurity.
About Swipe Out Hunger:
Swipe Out Hunger is the leading national nonprofit committed to ending college student hunger. Swipe Out Hunger collaborates with colleges and universities to promote on-campus solutions, policy and advocacy, and community building practices to address students impacted by food insecurity. Since 2010, Swipe Out Hunger has served 4.8 million meals across more than 600 campuses in all 50 states and Canada. For more information, visit swipehunger.org.
