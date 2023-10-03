Kris Tarantino's Picture Book for Children Now Available for Pre-Order

The wait is over. Be My ValenSLIME— a laugh-out-loud exploration of love that’s full of monster mayhem— is now available for Pre-Order!

ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Be My ValenSLIME is a new children’s book published by WaterBrook, an imprint of Penguin Random House. Targeted to children ages 3-7, the book is written by debut author Kris Tarantino and illustrated by NYT best-selling Cori Doerrfeld. The humorous story follows Snoodle, an unusual monster who loves candy hearts, fun parties, fuzzy kittens, fancy hats and valentines.

Once pre-ordered, Be My ValenSLIME ships 12/19/23 in plenty of time for Valentine’s season, 2024.

Pre-Ordering is available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Christianbooks.com, Aslan Books, The Twig Book Shop, Hudson Booksellers, and Book People. Or through links to these retailers on Kris’ website: http://www.kristarantino.com.

To support the launch of the book, the marketing and P.R. teams at WaterBrook / Random House have a complete media plan lined up. In addition, Kris is planning several School Visits and blog interviews with high-profile authors.

Kris Tarantino is a multi-talented professional. She is passionate about writing for children. “Join Snoodle and her monster friends in Be My ValenSLIME as they discover the real meaning of love—at its best and at its messiest!” she laughs.

As a respected consultant with the Sandhill Consulting Group, she excels in leveraging the business of licensing consumer products, as well as marketing, branding, new product development, trends, and more.

For more information, please visit http://www.kristarantino.com or https://www.sandhillconsultinggroup.com/people-organization.

