Attorney General Josh Stein Launches Webinar Series to Protect the Next Generation of North Carolinians

Wednesday, September 27, 2023

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein is launching a series of webinars to help parents, grandparents, educators, and caregivers better understand the dangers young people in North Carolina are facing and how best to keep them safe. The first webinar, on keeping kids safe through safe gun storage, will be held on Oct. 4 at 11:30 a.m. People can register here.

“It’s painful to watch young people struggle and not know how best to help them,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “We’re launching these information sessions to help parents and teachers have the tools they need to keep teenagers safe at home, at school, online – wherever they are.”

“It only takes a few seconds to prevent a lifetime of regret,” said Raleigh Police Department Lieutenant Billy Gartin, a featured speaker for the webinar on safe gun storage.

Each webinar will address a challenge that children are dealing with, including online crimes, substance use, and social media. Experts will provide background information about the issue and practical tips to discuss these issues with children and help keep them healthy and safe.

The Oct. 4 webinar on safe gun storage will feature remarks from Attorney General Josh Stein, North Carolina Department of Public Safety Deputy Secretary William Lassiter, Raleigh Police Department Lieutenant Billy Gartin, North Carolina PTA President Dr. Shaneeka Moore-Lawrence, and parent advocate Baker Burleson. The leading cause of death for children in the United States is firearm-related injuries. More than 80 percent of teen suicides nationwide involve a gun belonging to a family member. In Durham last year, more than 60 percent of the approximately 185 guns stolen were stolen from unlocked cars.

More information about the webinars and registration links are available here.

