Maine DOE MLTI Ambassador Program Welcomes Five New Distinguished Educators

The Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Maine Learning Technology Initiative (MLTI) is excited to share that the Ambassador program is expanding with an additional five distinguished educators joining the team.

MLTI Ambassadors are distinguished educators, on loan from their school for two years, to bring their expertise and experience as a resource and partner with MLTI.

The Ambassador program is a signature program of MLTI 2.0. The full team of ten Ambassadors will deliver professional learning experiences and provide instructional coaching to MLTI-participating schools. These new Year 1 Ambassadors will be working with the established Year 2 Ambassadors as well Jonathan Werner who is serving as the MLTI Ambassador Program Facilitator.

Chris Beckwith

Chris Beckwith

Chris Beckwith comes to the MLTI Team from Reeds Brook Middle School, where he served as a technology integrator. A 30-year veteran with Masters in Instructional Technology, Chris has taught technology, computer science, science, mathematics and health. Prior to his time in RSU22, Chris worked at the James Doughty School and Ellsworth Middle/High School. He has also been running summer camp classes at Maine School of Mathematics and Science (MSSM) for ten years. He is currently part of the DOE’s CSI program and has participated in both CS Ed Showcases. Chris is passionate about robotics, 3D design, drones and AR/VR and has shared these topics and others at state and regional conferences. Chris is an avid Star Wars fan and lives in Hampden.

Jeff Ireland

Jeff Ireland

Jeff Ireland comes to the MLTI Team from Oak Hill Middle School in Sabattus, where he served as a 5th/6th grade STEM teacher. A 27-year veteran with a Master’s degree in Educational Leadership, Jeff worked for 10 years as a late elementary level teacher followed by 10 years as a building assistant principal and later principal before returning the classroom to teach fifth grade. He has spent his entire career in the same school system, RSU4 (formerly School Union 44). Jeff is also a Registered Maine Guide and Professional Fly Casting Instructor. He is married to an elementary school teacher, is the proud grandfather of two and lives in Wayne.

Gwyneth Maguire

Gwyneth Maguire

Gwyneth Maguire comes to the MLTI Team from Old Orchard Beach High School, where she served as a library/media specialist and technology integrator. She holds Master of Education in Educational Technology from Boston College and a Library Media Endorsement from Central Washington University. A 25-year veteran, Gwyneth has taught in both public schools, including Cape Elizabeth and MSAD60, as well as Department of Defense Schools. She was previously the ACTEM Conference Co-Chair an continues to serve on the Conference Committee. Gwyneth was called the district’s “MVP” by her superintendent for her ability to connect staff to appropriate tech, produce useful tutorials and help with systematic organization of tech during Covid. She has worked with adults of all skill levels and backgrounds through positions at Department of Defense, the Cape Courier, the Portland Dioceses as well as EdTech professional learning contractors. Gwyneth lives in Cape Elizabeth.

Donna Netzer

Donna Netzer

Donna Netzer comes to the MLTI Team from Princeton Elementary School, where she served as the math teacher for grades 6-8. A 15-year veteran, Donna holds a Masters of Education with focus on Special Populations (Trauma-informed). In her small school, Donna has worn many hats – math instructional coach, trauma coach, local teacher’s association president and running a PK-8 tech club. Princeton Elementary was the school she attended and it is where she has worked for her entire career and she is particularly proud of the national Pegasus Award for Princeton’s work on positive school culture. Donna is well respected in her school and in the Washington county region as someone who makes technology happen through writing grants, organizing training and building carts. She recently participated in the DOE’s CSI program. She lives in Princeton.

AJ Rog

Aaron “AJ” Rog

Aaron “AJ” Rog comes to the MLTI Team from the Lyman Moore School in Portland, where he serves as Computer Science teacher and technology instructional coach. A 27-year veteran with a Masters of Education in Technology, AJ has spent most of his career working in Portland Schools. In addition to computer science and technology integration, AJ spearheaded an iPad initiative at elementary level. Prior to teaching in Maine, AJ taught in Las Vegas for 12 years, working in grades 3-5 and later grades 6-8. He has done a lot of computer science training of other educators through CSTA Maine and Project>Login. Outside of school, AJ is a longtime swimming coach and is currently the Head Coach of Seacoast Swim Club in Cumberland. AJ lives in Cumberland with his wife Alexis.

The Maine DOE’s Learning Through Technology Team works hand-in-hand with the MLTI Ambassadors to support the MLTI professional learning plan in addition to the many other components of MLTI. For more information about MLTI 2.0, please contact Project Manager Bethany Billinger (bethany.billinger@maine.gov). To work with the MLTI Ambassadors, please contact MLTI Ambassador Program Facilitator Jonathan R. Werner (jonathan.werner@maine.gov).