First Annual Ocala Holiday Craft Show Gallops into the World Equestrian Center

Ocala Holiday Craft Show Ocala Holiday Craft Show Logo Ocala Holiday Craft Vendors

Discover the talent of over 300 artisans and crafters showcasing an array of handcrafted treasures!

OCALA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready to experience the most unique shopping experience of the year! The First Annual Ocala Holiday Craft Show gallops into the prestigious World Equestrian Center on November 18-19, 2023. With over 300 artisans and crafters descending on Ocala from across the Sunshine State, this indoor event promises to be a sensational celebration of creativity and craftsmanship.

Craft enthusiasts, holiday shoppers, and families seeking festive fun will have the opportunity to explore a wide array of handmade treasures and gifts. From stunning jewelry and home décor to delicious treats and one-of-a-kind creations, this event showcases the exceptional craftsmanship of artisans who pour their passions into their work.

Highlights of the event include:

1. Diverse Artisan Showcase: More than 300 artisans and crafters will come together to display their unique, handcrafted goods. Visitors can expect to find the perfect holiday gifts and discover hidden gems, all while supporting local artists and small businesses.

2. Holiday Photo Backdrop: Capture unforgettable memories with family and friends against our enchanting holiday photo backdrop. Share your festive moments on social media and make lasting memories.

3. Entertainment: Enjoy live music and entertainment throughout the event. Local performers will delight the audience with seasonal tunes, adding a festive atmosphere to the event.

4. Free Demonstrations and Education: Attendees have the chance to witness live demonstrations and education showcasing wine pairings, how to build a charcuterie board, and more.

“We are thrilled to bring the First Annual Holiday Craft Show to the World Equestrian Center,” said Jennifer Patterson, the events organizer. “Our goal is to create a holiday tradition that brings joy and inspiration to the community. With the incredible lineup of artisans, crafters, entertainment, and activities we have planned, this event is sure to become a beloved shopping tradition for years to come. “

The Ocala Holiday Craft Show will be held at the World Equestrian Center – Expo Center 1, located at 1284 NW 87th Court Rd Ocala, FL 34482, on November 18-19, 2023. The event will run from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Saturday and 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM on Sunday. Admission is $7.00 for ages 13 and up, $6 for seniors ages 60+, and children 12 and under enjoy complimentary entry. Parking is free.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover this exciting event. Interviews with artisans, organizers, and attendees can be arranged upon request.

For more details about the Ocala Holiday Craft Show or a list of scheduled vendors, please visit our official website: https://www.bmgevents.com/ocalacraftshow.html

###

About Ballantine Management: With a rich history spanning more than 20 years, Ballantine Management has been a leader in consumer event production in Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Florida. Our extensive portfolio includes boat shows, craft fairs, pet shows, RV expos, home exhibitions, bridal showcases, sports expos, and much more. Each event we produce is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional experiences for both attendees and exhibitors alike.