EU call to ensure unimpeded humanitarian support to Karabakh Armenians

The European Union called today to urgently ensure “continuous unimpeded humanitarian support” to those who fled Nagorno Karabakh and are still there.

“A mass exodus of Karabakh Armenians is currently taking place, as a result of Azerbaijan’s military operation of 19 and 20 September and of the previous months-long blockade of the Lachin corridor. People are fleeing their homes in Nagorno-Karabakh and are finding refuge in Armenia,” says a press release by the EU Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Peter Stano.

The EU also says that Azerbaijan bears the responsibility to ensure the rights and security of the Karabakh Armenians, including “their right to live in their homes in dignity without intimidation and discrimination, as well as the right to return for those displaced”.

It is essential that a UN mission can access the territory within the next few days, added Stano.

He also said that the European Union has taken note of the announced launch of a process of registration of Armenian residents through a dedicated portal by the Azerbaijani authorities and will continue following closely the developments on the ground.

Earlier this week, the European Commission announced an additional package of humanitarian aid of €5 million to assist people displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia and those who find themselves in a vulnerable situation inside Karabakh.

Find out more

Press release