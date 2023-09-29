Portable Fan Market Report : Latest Innovation & Upcoming Trends Analysis, Top Companies Orient, Xiaomi,Crompton Greaves

The report provides a detailed global Portable Fan market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global portable fan market is experiencing significant growth, and is expected to grow considerably in the next few years. Portable fan is a cord-connected or a battery-operated small fan that can be easily moved from one place to another without much hustle. Portable fans are available in various types such as window box fans, dual window fans, desk/table fans, pedestal fans, hassock fans, and some other. The portable fans in the market have come up with new technological changes such as remote-controlled, bladeless fans, touch screen enabled controls, and portable fans that can run on renewable resources like solar energy. Innovation in the technology of the fans is being developed by the manufacturers where bladeless and voice-controlled fans are being tested.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis :

• The pandemic has majorly hit the production of portable fans as the electrical component and raw materials from countries like China, Vietnam and India are not reaching the manufacturers and labor supply has been hit.

•The demand for portable fans has decreased, owing to the pandemic and portable fans being not so essential items that have less demand than before.

• The global market is expected to grow once the market regains back its old position.

Top Impacting Factors : Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis :

Rise in demand for portable devices and rapid urbanization in emerging economies are the factors that fuel demand of portable fans. Moreover, growth in outdoor sports activities, demand for ventilation to control humidity in houses and office rooms, and need for handy portable devices during traveling, camping, and hiking are the factors that drive the global portable fan market. However, major constrains of the market are frequent battery issues in rechargeable fans and less life of portable fans. Innovations in the industry are related to remote-controlled bladeless fans, which can be controlled via smartphones.

The global portable fan market trends are as follows :

New product launches to flourish the market :

Portable fan manufacturers are developing new products that are bladeless and are aerodynamically designed. Orient Electric has launched “Orient Bladeless” which are portable fans, are easy to clean, and work smoothly without noise and run up to 7.5 hours in a single charge. Moreover, it has an indulgent aura setting with multiple colors, remote-controlled operation, and energy-efficient portable fans.

Regional Insights :

The Asia-Pacific market is the highest growing market as the emerging economies of the region such as India, China, Indonesia, and Vietnam have a wide application of portable fan in homes, offices, and industries. Rising number of offices in small buildings and lack of ventilation has created a demand for portable fans that can control ventilation of small rooms. North America has the highest demand for residential uses and will grow considerably in the upcoming years.

Key Benefits of the Report :

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global Portable Fan industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global Portable Fan market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global Portable Fan market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed global Portable Fan market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions Answered in the Portable Fan Market Research Report :

• What are the leading market players active in the portable fan market?

• What the current trends will influence the market in the next few years?

• What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

• What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?

• What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

