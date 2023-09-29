Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,269 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,120 in the last 365 days.

ATV Crash with Injury in Millsfield

CONTACT:
Conservation Officer Griffin McKeown
603-788-4850
603-271-3361
September 29, 2023

Millsfield, NH – At approximately 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 28, 2023, Michael Falcetti, 38, of Westfield, Massachusetts, was operating an ATV with a group of friends on the Crossover Trail in Millsfield. Falcetti was leading his group when the front of his ATV made contact with a rock in the trail, causing him and the machine to flip forward. Falcetti sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injury in the rollover that ensued. Falcetti’s companions came upon him immediately following the crash and rendered aid.

Falcetti was transported from the scene in a companion’s UTV to where a 911 call could be made when they had cell phone service at the entrance of Signal Mountain Road. A response from Errol Rescue, Errol Fire Department and Conservation Officers began. Falcetti was subsequently transported by Errol Rescue’s ambulance to the Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Fish and Game concluded an investigation of this crash, and it was determined that the primary factor was unreasonable speed, for which Falcetti was subsequently issued a summons.

You just read:

ATV Crash with Injury in Millsfield

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more