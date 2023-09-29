ATV Crash with Injury in Millsfield

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Griffin McKeown

603-788-4850

603-271-3361

September 29, 2023

Millsfield, NH – At approximately 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 28, 2023, Michael Falcetti, 38, of Westfield, Massachusetts, was operating an ATV with a group of friends on the Crossover Trail in Millsfield. Falcetti was leading his group when the front of his ATV made contact with a rock in the trail, causing him and the machine to flip forward. Falcetti sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injury in the rollover that ensued. Falcetti’s companions came upon him immediately following the crash and rendered aid.

Falcetti was transported from the scene in a companion’s UTV to where a 911 call could be made when they had cell phone service at the entrance of Signal Mountain Road. A response from Errol Rescue, Errol Fire Department and Conservation Officers began. Falcetti was subsequently transported by Errol Rescue’s ambulance to the Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Fish and Game concluded an investigation of this crash, and it was determined that the primary factor was unreasonable speed, for which Falcetti was subsequently issued a summons.