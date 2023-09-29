Shapeways Launches First Annual Shapeways Manufacturing Week

Virtual Event Follows Impressive First Half 26% Year-Over-Year Enterprise Growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHPW), a recognized leader in digital manufacturing, today announced their schedule for the company’s first annual Shapeways Manufacturing Week (SWM Week). Set for October 2-6, the highly anticipated virtual event follows notable 26% year-over-year enterprise growth for Shapeways during the first half of 2023. The event will address core topics around AI, designing for quality production, and the complementary intersection of additive and traditional manufacturing.



SWM Week provides the opportunity for Shapeways enterprise customers, engineers, designers, and manufacturing professionals to gather from around the globe for a comprehensive exploration into the future and trends of additive and traditional manufacturing. SWM Week attendees can register immediately for a variety of webinars and roundtable discussions with some of the most influential experts the industry has to offer. Each day new thought leadership content, promotional offers, and design contests will be unveiled.

"We designed Shapeways Manufacturing Week as a space to engage in conversations on the latest manufacturing technologies and applications, provide training sessions, and offer networking opportunities,” said Amanda Harrell, GM, eCommerce Manufacturing Services & VP, Marketing, Shapeways. “We’re excited to feature a variety of industry leaders who will address thought-provoking topics like the impact of AI on digital manufacturing, and bringing product designs to mass production.”

SWM Week offers attendees a unique chance to connect with industry peers and leaders, from panel discussions with manufacturing experts, to a Fireside Chat with Shapeways CEO Greg Kress.

Following is a glimpse of what attendees can expect from SWM Week events:

Day 1: Business Evolution Day (October 2)

Independent CNC manufacturer owners Jesse Casto of Better CNC, and Adam Kjar of Custom Tooling & Fabrication, cover strategies related to growing online business via website optimization, using social media, and identifying target audiences.

Day 2: Design Day (October 3)

Design Day features two engaging webinars. The first talk presents key insights and tips on mastering design for additive manufacturing, led by Davis Latham, VP of CADmore. The second talk features ETHO founder Dave Fustino, sharing best practices for taking a product from concept to mass production.

Day 3: Traditional + Additive Manufacturing Roundtable (October 4)

Industry leaders Harold Sears, Head of Advanced Manufacturing for IperionX, David Tucker, Owner of New Wave Mfg, and John Tenbusch, Director of Sales for Shapeways, share expertise on how traditional and additive manufacturing methods can work together.

Day 4: 3DU Day (October 5)

3DU Day features two insightful sessions. The first includes Larry Holmes, Jr., Head of Development and Operations at the Advanced Manufacturing Research Institute, along with other experts highlighting the growth of 3D printing in educational programs. The second session explores the fascinating intersection of Generative AI and 3D printing, presented by subject matter experts from Shapeways.

Day 5: Shapeways Manufacturing Day (October 6)

SWM Week concludes with a Fireside Chat featuring Shapeways CEO Greg Kress and AMUG and Layered Manufacturing and Consulting President, Shannon VanDeren. These industry leaders will discuss current trends in traditional production and 3D printing, while also exploring the future of AI in manufacturing.



SWM Week has been thoughtfully organized and designed for user-friendly navigation, allowing participants to pre-register now, and efficiently explore topics most relevant to their professional interests.

"Shapeways Manufacturing Week reflects our commitment to knowledge sharing and innovation in traditional and additive manufacturing. As we look back on a strong year, this event serves as an opportunity for industry professionals to come together and discuss the latest applications and innovations in manufacturing,” said Greg Kress, CEO of Shapeways. “We’re excited to offer a tailored and intimate platform that will allow professionals and experts to participate up close. I’m also looking forward to sharing in the opportunities to learn and connect with everyone.”

For complete event details and to register, visit the Shapeways Manufacturing Week website .

About Shapeways

Shapeways is a global leader in digital manufacturing, combining additive and traditional technologies with proprietary software solutions designed for other manufacturers and their customers, reducing costs, and improving supply chains. Partnering with hundreds of companies engaged in industrial applications like automotive, medical, and transportation, as well as aerospace and defense, Shapeways helps them scale their businesses, solve complex problems in product development, and achieve critical manufacturing milestones.

With access to a dozen additive technologies, six conventional manufacturing methods, and hundreds of materials and finishes, Shapeways ensures production of quality parts with the right technologies, at the right time, and at the right cost.

With ISO 9001-compliant manufacturing facilities in Livonia and Charlotte, Michigan, and Eindhoven, the Netherlands, Shapeways operates globally and has delivered more than 24 million parts to more than 1 million customers in more than 180 countries. For more information, visit www.shapeways.com .

Contact Information

Investor Relations

investors@shapeways.com

Media Relations

press@shapeways.com



