FemFounder & Marquet Media Celebrate Win as "PR Agency of the Year" by Corporate Live Wire in Prestigious 2023/24 Awards
EINPresswire.com/ -- FemFounder and Marquet Media, a united platform and leading public relations force renowned for its innovative and results-driven approaches, has been named "PR Agency of the Year" by the prestigious Corporate Live Wire Global Awards for 2023/24. This accolade recognizes the platform’s outstanding contributions to the field of public relations and unwavering commitment to excellence in client service.
Corporate Live Wire, a respected global business publication, conducted an extensive awards process that involved inviting over 90,000 businesses, corporate professionals, magazine contributors, and subscribers to nominate companies and individuals based on a range of criteria, including the quality of service, innovation, experience, sustainability, and other notable areas. Additionally, Corporate Live Wire's dedicated research team selected firms that demonstrated exceptional merit and a commitment to excellence in their respective industries.
"We are elated and deeply honored to receive the 'PR Agency of the Year' award as a united platform," said Kristin Marquet, Founder and CEO. "This accolade underscores our collective dedication to delivering top-tier public relations services and commitment to excellence in client partnerships."
FemFounder and Marquet Media, as one unified platform, has consistently distinguished itself by providing clients with innovative and tailored public relations strategies that drive brand awareness, enhance reputation, and achieve tangible results. The platform's commitment to staying at the forefront of the industry and maintaining a focus on client success has made it the go-to choice for organizations seeking effective and impactful PR solutions.
About FemFounder and Marquet Media:
FemFounder and Marquet Media form a united platform, offering leading-edge public relations services. With a commitment to excellence and a shared focus on delivering results, the platform empowers clients to build brand visibility, reputation, and credibility in today's competitive landscape.
Website : https://www.marquet.company
Rachael Madson
