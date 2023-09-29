Brandon Straka #WalkAway Campaign Founder to host 5 year anniversary event "Walk-A-Con" featuring Lara Trump Nov 10-12th

Walk Away Anniversary Event #Walk-A-Con event line up Brandon Straka with former President Trump Derrick Evans VFAF endorsed candidate and speaker at #Walk-A-Con Mesha Mainor VFAF Georgia State Chapter endorsed candidate and #Walk-A-Con speaker

VFAF Veterans for Trump to work with Pro-Trump influencer , Brandon Straka , on event promotion said Stan Fitzgerald president of the grassroots organization

#Walk-A-Con will also introduce amazing new faces to the conservative movement by featuring speakers selected from viral #WalkAway videos” — Brandon Straka founder WalkAway campaign

WEST PALM BEACH , FLORIDA, USA , September 29, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the press room of L-Strategies - The official press of VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots nationalVeterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump will be working with Brandon Straka , founder of the #WalkAway movement , to promote the organizations 5th anniversary event in West Palm Beach, FL, on Nov. 10-12th announced Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots national president.The three day event in West Palm Beach Florida featured speakers include: Lara Trump, Kari Lake, Matt Schlapp, Tudor Dixon, Mesha Mainor, Shemeka Michelle, David Harris Jr., Mike Harlow, Gina Loudon, Derrick Evans and many more! In addition to a VIP Cocktail Reception the event will offer unique experiences such as a Saturday night comedy roast , Sunday Brunch with Kari Lake , Rally in support of our nation's veterans, and a January 6th panel discussion.For more information on the event email: Nmiles@walkawaycampaign.comThe #WalkAway Campaign is a grassroots movement, founded by former liberal, Brandon Straka, dedicated to providing a place to share #WalkAway testimonials and personal journeys.Brandon Straka , the Founder of the Walkaway Campaign , is a former Liberal Democrat who publicly walked away from the party and created a social movement. Straka's original YouTube video about his decision to leave the Democratic Party went viral in May of 2018. Straka frequently provides commentary on Fox News as a recurring guest on Justice with Jeanine Pirro, Fox & Friends, Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, and many moreFormer President Trump publicly acknowledged Brandon’s success in organizing the first ever #WalkAway March on Washington DC, with over 5,000 attendees.Brandon Straka's transition from actor, singer, and hairstylist to an overnight political activist has been quite remarkable. Brandon Straka is available for bookings, interviews, speaking engagements, and events. Feel free to send media inquiries to Brandon: bstrakabooking@gmail.comThe Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement : https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/ VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump’s announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation https://truthsocial.com/@realDon.../posts/109429493455546669 The Veterans group is partnered with Legacy PAC , a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates. Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.

Brandon Straka #WalkAway Founder with Stan Fitzgerald Veterans for America First