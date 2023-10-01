Submit Release
10th annual TowerXchange Meetup Asia Gathers the Telecom Tower Industry on 28-29 November 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Organised by TowerXchange, recognised as the home of the global telecom tower industry since 2012

Venue: Shangri-La, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

The only meeting place for the who's who in APAC towers

TowerXchange is a unique platform which connects the towercos and their ecosystem around the world, and also provides experience and knowledge sharing which has benefited the industry over the years.”
— Dr Sushil Kumar Chaturvedi, CEO, ASCEND TELECOM
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TowerXchange Meetup Asia, recognised as the only meeting place for the who's who in APAC towers, will be back for its 10th edition on 28-29 November 2023 taking place in the Shangri La Hotel, situated in the heart of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The meetup will connect the entire APAC telecom tower ecosystem and will gather over 300 senior executives from mobile network operators (MNOs), tower companies, access control, active equipment, backhaul and fibre, consultant & advisory, data collection & utilisation, energy and ESG, investment advisors, investors, law firms, managed service providers, OEM, small cells and DAS, strategic consultancy and regulators.

TowerXchange Meetups are all about the people met and the things learned from them. The ever so popular small group roundtables are confirmed to return to discuss the most important topics with the most interesting people in the whole of Asian passive telecom infrastructure. Rountables confirmed for this year include country spotlights on India, Indonesia, Myanmar and Philippines; new technologies related to digital twins, city and satellite connectivity and private networks, as well as operational challenges such as monitoring site access and theft prevention, predicting tomorrow’s BTS demand, upgrading towers for tomorrow’s tenancies or how can infrastructure companies meet the operator needs for 5G.

For more information about the meetup, networking opportunities and to register, please visit TowerXchange Meetup Asia website https://meetup.towerxchange.com/asia

What to expect from the meetup?

