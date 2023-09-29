"Infinity Song" ANNOUNCES PERFORMANCE DATES - CHICAGO ON OCTOBER 17; LOS ANGELES OCTOBER 20 AND NEW YORK ON OCTOBER 26
October is Bullying Prevention Month and we hope that our "Haters Anthem" will be seen for what we intended it to be, a satire on Hating and Bullying.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The soft rock sibling band Infinity Song released their viral single “Hater’s Anthem” and host’s in person pop up experiences in the heart of New York City in their “Haters Anthem” truck last week. The catchy tune has received over 500 million views on Tik Tok and enthusiastic endorsements from celebrities such as Doja Cat and Keke Palmer. Infinity Song, based in New York City, is comprised of 4 siblings, Abraham, Angel, Israel, and Momo Boyd.
The band also announced that they are performing select dates this October (Tickets are now on sale at www.infinitysongmusic.com):
10/17 - Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL
10/20 - The Echo - Los Angeles, CA
10/26 - Brooklyn Made - Brooklyn, NY
“The inspiration behind Hater’s Anthem came from reflecting on the internal dissatisfaction with self that stems from constant inaction and destructive daily habits, while also having an extremely grandiose sense of self that never seems to materialize into reality,” states the band. “It was written to shine a light on the way these things can greatly impact the quality of your life and how you might begin to view your relationships with those around you or even those on the internet.”
October is National Bullying Prevention Month. The trending sound has encouraged fans to “use the song as an opportunity to voice their opinions without shame.” (NY Post)
Infinity Song hopes their personal statement is also remembered as an anti-bullying message as students return to school this Fall. “The incidences of both cyberbullying and adolescent suicide are rising in the United States, with recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data showing that 14.9 percent of adolescents have been cyberbullied and 13.6 percent of adolescents have made a serious suicide attempt.” Journal of American Academy of Psychiatry and Law (Feb. 2023).
ABOUT INFINITY SONG
Infinity Song is a Soft Rock band based in New York City comprised of 4 siblings, Abraham, Angel, Israel, and Momo Boyd. With a blend of tight vocal harmonies, dreamy lyricism and sublime guitar riffs, the band creates a transcendent experience for the audience on every stage and in their recorded music.
Homeschooled academically and musically, along with their 5 other brothers and sisters, by parents who founded the Boys & Girls Choirs of Detroit, the siblings have performed in front of audiences since Pre-K. They were raised on classical, gospel and jazz, like Pat Methany, Marvin Gaye, The Winans Family and many others.
Infinity Song’s journey was a labored yet adventurous climb. In 2006, the Boyd patriarch, John Boyd, relocated the entire family from Detroit to New York and they began performing publicly all around the city. Singing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in the morning, on 5th Avenue in the afternoon and Times Square at night, eventually Central Park’s Bethesda Fountain became a permanent stage for the next 12 years of their lives. After several years of developing a following and turning casual park visitors into loyal fans, the group was introduced to Jay-Z.
In 2016, the band was signed to Roc Nation by Jay-Z, who advised them to not conform to the label’s artistic culture, but rather allow Roc Nation’s artistic culture to catch up to them. 4 years later in 2020, the siblings made a giant splash with their debut album “Mad Love” and several viral videos that amassed millions of views across all social media sites, garnering attention and support from some of Hollywood’s biggest names.
Infinity Song is currently reeling from the reception of their now viral single, Haters Anthem, that is being released ahead of their next project. With over 200 million people having heard the song, an endorsement by popstar Doja Cat, and a number of press write ups, the catchy single is making waves all around the world. Even leading many listeners to compare the band to legendary 70s groups such as Fifth Dimension, The Mamas and The Papas, and ABBA.
With this amount of excitement surrounding their next album "Metamorphosis" , Infinity Song is ready to
continue to solidify their place in the space where great music is being created in today’s culture.
