Antenna Market Size Worth USD 40.1 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.1%

The antenna market was valued at $16.8 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $40.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2032.

An antenna stands as a fundamental element within communication systems, facilitating the transmission and reception of electromagnetic waves, including radio frequency (RF) signals, microwaves, and even light. Its central purpose is to convert electric signals into electromagnetic waves, propelling them into open space, or to transform received electromagnetic waves back into electrical signals, ready for further processing by electronic apparatus. Antennas exist in diverse forms and sizes, each fine-tuned for particular frequency ranges and applications. They are present in a variety of devices, spanning from smartphones, radio tower, radio telescope, and televisions to satellite communication setups and radar installations.

On the other hand, an antenna system presents a more comprehensive idea of , enveloping not only the antenna itself but also the complementary components essential for optimal functioning. The antenna components are feedlines, serving to shuttle electrical signals to and from the antenna; matching networks, responsible for efficiently coupling the antenna to the transmitter or receiver; and potentially signal amplifiers, tuners, and filters that heighten signal quality and reduce interference. The selection of antenna system architecture depends on factors such as desired frequency range, radiation pattern, gain, and environmental circumstances. Antenna systems are devised to fulfill precise performance benchmarks, such as achieving high gain for long-distance communication, broad coverage for cellular networks, or focused patterns for radar applications.

· Amphenol Corporation

· Antcom

· Antenova Ltd.

· Molex (Koch Industries)

· Panorama Antennas

· PCTEL

· Shenzhen Xinwei Communication Co., Ltd., STI-CO, and

· Pulse Electronics (YAGEO Group)

· Shenzhen Xinwei Communication Co., Ltd

· STI-CO

· TE Connectivity

The Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem is growing at a fast rate owing to availability of various smart products for domestic and industrial applications. The application areas of IoT include smart homes, smart grids, industrial internet, and connected cars, among many others. The demand for incorporating more than one wireless technology in IoT devices is increasing as the IoT modules used in various applications are becoming compact. Antennas are small, which makes them the best option for low-frequency applications for smaller design of IoT solutions. This has resulted in the high demand for antenna from various IoT applications. The anticipated growth in IoT devices and connections is expected to create the need for the rapid development of compact, reliable, and low-cost devices. In many instances, using conventional external monopole or dipole antennas is not an option, as wearables, trackers, and many other applications cannot be equipped with external antennas. Hence, the demand for antenna is expected to grow in the coming years.

