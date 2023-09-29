Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Top Companies

Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 29, 2023

The 'Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Global Market Report 2023,' published by The Business Research Company, provides a comprehensive source of information covering all aspects of the agri natural enemy pest control market. According to TBRC's market forecast, the agri natural enemy pest control market is expected to reach $25.36 billion by 2027, with a noteworthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%.

The growth of the agri natural enemy pest control market can be attributed to changes in land use and the impacts of climate change. The North America region is anticipated to dominate the agri natural enemy pest control market in terms of market share. Key players in this market include Ecolab Inc., Bayer, Syngenta, Anticimex, Koppert, WUR, Marrone Bio Innovation, Certis, Dow Chemical, and BASF Agricultural Specialities.

Trending Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market Trend

A prominent trend in the agri natural enemy pest control market is the focus on product innovation. Leading market players are actively developing innovative agri natural enemy pest control products, including active insecticide ingredients, to maintain their positions in the market.

Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market Segments

• By Natural Enemy Service Type: Importation, Augmentation, Conservation

• By Control Agent: Predators, Parasitoids, Pathogens, Bacteria, Fungi, Oomycota, Competitors, Other Control Agents

• By Application: Ant Control, Beetle Control, Bird Control, Insects Control, Mosquitoes and Flies Control, Rat and Rodent Control

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Agri-natural enemy pest control involves managing and controlling pests using bio-pesticides, effectively replacing conventional pesticide residues. This approach safeguards agricultural products and prevents soil degradation by using predators, parasitoids, bacteria, and fungi to eliminate harmful insects through predation or parasitism, resulting in pest population reduction.

The Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on market size, drivers and trends, major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC