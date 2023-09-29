Gotland and Shailene Woodley challenge the world to save water with ugly lawns

Sahilene Woodley and Marcus Norström in launch video for The World's Ugliest Lawn competition Ugly lawns shared by Swedes 2023 The hashtag of the competition is #worldsugliestlawn

To inspire water conservation Gotland & Shailene Woodley are now with The World’s Ugliest Lawn-contest challenging the world to share images of ugly dry lawns.

This challenge is a great way to influence people around the world to use less water” — Shailene Woodley

VISBY, GOTLAND, SWEDEN, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shailene Woodley, ”Big Little Lies”-star and environmental activist, has teamed up with the Swedish island Gotland.

With The World’s Ugliest Lawn-contest Gotland challenges the world to save water and share images of ugly dry lawns.

In this video Shailene and last year’s winner launch the challenge:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CZi0PDR-lBc

The video for download, to be used freely: https://we.tl/t-RRFzm4LUUL

Shailene Woodley has a genuine engagement in sustainability and water related issues. She is an Oceans Ambassador for Greenpeace.



The many comments on this article from last year about our previous campaign indicate that readers would find an article about this new initiative interesting.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/climate-environment/2022/08/26/sweden-water-drought-conservation-lawn-contest/

Last year’s competition on Gotland helped decrease domestic water consumption on the island with 5% compared to the previous summer.



ABOUT THE WORLD’S UGLIEST LAWN-CONTEST

We are coming out of a summer with new heat records, extreme droughts, floods and wildfires around the world. Water availability is decreasing – UNESCO is projecting water scarcity in urban areas to double from 930 million in 2016 to 1.7–2.4 billion people in 2050.

Huge amounts of water are used every day to water lawns for aesthetics. As the world gets warmer, water scarcity is a growing problem. By not watering lawns for aesthetic reasons, we can protect the availability of groundwater.

This is why Gotland in Sweden now is launching The World’s Ugliest Lawn-competition, with the aim of saving water on a global scale by changing the norm for green lawns.

Campaign page:

https://gotland.com/worlds-ugliest-lawn/

People can enter the competition by simply sharing a picture of their ugly dry lawns on Instagram with the hashtag #worldsugliestlawn. Or by emailing the picture to Gotland at uglylawn@gotland.se. Images from all of 2023 are eligible. The winner will be selected by a jury and announced in December.

The first price is a second-hand t-shirt with the text ”Proud Owner of the World’s Ugliest Lawn”. It’s the t-shirt Marcus wears in the video.

"This challenge is a great way to influence people around the world to use less water"

SHAILENE WOODLEY

”If more people can see the beauty in an ugly lawn, the world can save a lot of water”

MARCUS NORSTRÖM

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) recently praised the initiative in a report on Swedish policies: ”An innovative competition for the ugliest lawn helped to reduce water consumption and inspired a debate about water use outside Sweden's borders due to international media coverage."

https://www.oecd-ilibrary.org/fr/economics/oecd-economic-surveys-sweden_19990448



FACTS ON CLIMATE CHANGE AND WATER SCARCITY

UNESCO warns of ”Imminent risk of global water crisis” and states ”The global urban population facing water scarcity is projected to double from 930 million in 2016 to 1.7–2.4 billion people in 2050”.

https://www.unesco.org/en/articles/imminent-risk-global-water-crisis-warns-un-world-water-development-report-2023

Earlier this year french president Emmanuel Macron forecasted that climate change will deprive France of 30% to 40% of available water by 2050.

https://apnews.com/article/france-macron-water-climate-change-93a317f55359d7bf8f7eaad0daeec954

July 2023 was the hottest month recorded on Earth.

https://climate.nasa.gov/news/3279/nasa-clocks-july-2023-as-hottest-month-on-record-ever-since-1880/

Australia’s winter of 2023 was the warmest since official records began in 1910.

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/sep/01/australia-records-warmest-winter-caused-by-global-heating-and-sunny-conditions

Since March 2023, parts of Canada have experienced severe drought and wildfires.

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/06/world/canada/canada-wildfires-drought.html

MEDIA ASSETS

The video with Shailene Woodley is free to publish.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CZi0PDR-lBc

CONTACT

Contact johan.gustafsson@differ.se or +46 706 329020 if you want to interview Gotlander Marcus Norström or Mimmi Gibson at Region Gotland. We can also forward interview requests to Shailene Woodley.

Shailene Woodley launching The World's Ugliest Lawn-competition