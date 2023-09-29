Telemedicine Services Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Telemedicine Services Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Telemedicine Services Market is projected to reach $262.33 billion by 2027 with an 18.8% CAGR, as per TBRC's report.
The telemedicine services market grows due to global COVID-19 cases, led by North America, with major players including AMD Global Telemedicine, Philips Healthcare, Cisco, McKesson, Allscripts, GE Healthcare, Cerner, BioTelemetry, and Teladoc.
Telemedicine Services Market Segments
• By Technology outlook: Store and Foreward, Real time
• By Application: Teleradiology, Telepsychiatry, Telepathology, Teledermatalogy, Telecardiology
• By Type: Web-based, Cloud-based, On-premises
• By Geography: The telemedicine services global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Telemedicine services are health care services provided via video chat, phone calls, and text messages. Patients can use telemedicine for physical examination as well as to ask questions regarding health concerns.
