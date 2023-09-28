Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport and Ministry of Foreign Affairs sign Dutch Global Health Pact together with more than 20 parties

NETHERLANDS, September 28 - News item | 28-09-2023 | 17:25

Ernst Kuipers, Minister of Health, Welfare and Sport, and Pascalle Grotenhuis, Director-General for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, are joining forces with some 20 parties to strengthen commitment to improving public health worldwide. The Dutch Global Health Hub was launched on 28 September 2023. The parties have signed the Global Health Pact to take their commitment one step further.

The Dutch Global Health Hub has been set up to lead the way towards a global health system. The Hub brings together parties including knowledge institutions, academics, NGOs, top sectors, young people, innovators and thinktanks active in the field of global health. By joining forces, the partners will contribute to:

Strengthening the global health architecture and national health systems . For example, by improving access to basic health and Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights.

. For example, by improving access to basic health and Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights. Improving international pandemic preparedness and minimising cross-border health threats. By focusing on global access to medicines and health products, and strengthening international action on antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and zoonotic diseases policy.

and minimising cross-border health threats. By focusing on global access to medicines and health products, and strengthening international action on antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and zoonotic diseases policy. Addressing the impact of climate change on public health, and vice versa. By making healthcare more sustainable and climate-resilient worldwide, and ensuring that it is climate resilient.

Ernst Kuipers, Minister of Health, Welfare and Sport: “We are all aware of the urgent need to develop a fairer and more resilient ecosystem for public health. The challenges we are facing are so extensive that we must leave no stone unturned. By this I mean creating symbiosis not only between countries, but also between ministries and sectors. We need the expertise of knowledge institutions and NGOs, and the involvement of both public and private partners. Each has a role to play. Only then will we be able to effectively address the challenges we are currently facing.”

The Dutch Global Health Hub is part of the government’s global health strategy. Key points in this strategy are improving cooperation, sharing knowledge and experience, and defending human rights to improve the health of people worldwide.