Senate Resolution 174 Printer's Number 1117
PENNSYLVANIA, September 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 1117
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
174
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, BREWSTER, KEARNEY, BROWN,
TARTAGLIONE, BROOKS, MARTIN, GEBHARD, LAUGHLIN, HAYWOOD,
HUGHES, HUTCHINSON, PENNYCUICK AND COSTA, SEPTEMBER 28, 2023
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 28, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Designating October 6, 2023, as "Manufacturing Day" in
Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Manufacturing is the lifeblood of the economic well-
being in our Commonwealth generating more than $100 billion
annually in State gross product; and
WHEREAS, The manufacturing sector is a leading contributor to
gross State product at 12%; and
WHEREAS, Manufacturers employ 550,000 hardworking
Pennsylvanians on the plant floors; and
WHEREAS, Millions of additional Pennsylvania jobs are
directly sustained by manufacturing in supply chains,
distribution networks, warehousing and logistics; and
WHEREAS, Manufacturing jobs have above-average wages and
benefits, averaging an annual income of more than $82,000, 40%
higher than nonmanufacturing sectors; and
WHEREAS, There are upwards of 8,000 manufacturing jobs that
remain unfilled on our manufacturing plant floors due to a lack
