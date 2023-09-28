Submit Release
Senate Resolution 174 Printer's Number 1117

PENNSYLVANIA, September 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 1117

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

174

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, BREWSTER, KEARNEY, BROWN,

TARTAGLIONE, BROOKS, MARTIN, GEBHARD, LAUGHLIN, HAYWOOD,

HUGHES, HUTCHINSON, PENNYCUICK AND COSTA, SEPTEMBER 28, 2023

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 28, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Designating October 6, 2023, as "Manufacturing Day" in

Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Manufacturing is the lifeblood of the economic well-

being in our Commonwealth generating more than $100 billion

annually in State gross product; and

WHEREAS, The manufacturing sector is a leading contributor to

gross State product at 12%; and

WHEREAS, Manufacturers employ 550,000 hardworking

Pennsylvanians on the plant floors; and

WHEREAS, Millions of additional Pennsylvania jobs are

directly sustained by manufacturing in supply chains,

distribution networks, warehousing and logistics; and

WHEREAS, Manufacturing jobs have above-average wages and

benefits, averaging an annual income of more than $82,000, 40%

higher than nonmanufacturing sectors; and

WHEREAS, There are upwards of 8,000 manufacturing jobs that

remain unfilled on our manufacturing plant floors due to a lack

