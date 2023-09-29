Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,272 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,163 in the last 365 days.

Governor Pillen Issues Statement Following SCC Board Vote

NEBRASKA, September 29 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Jacy Schafer, (531) 510-8529

 

Governor Pillen Issues Statement Following SCC Board Vote 

 

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen issued the following statement regarding the decision made by the Southeast Community College (SCC) Board of Governors to vote down the proposed levy increases in their 2024 budget.

 

“I am grateful for the action the SCC board took to not increase the levy. However, property taxpayers need to know they are still paying more in property taxes to SCC due to valuation increases,” said Gov. Pillen. “This situation further highlights why we need total valuation and property tax reform. I will be bringing legislation next session to address out of control valuation and property tax increases.” 

You just read:

Governor Pillen Issues Statement Following SCC Board Vote

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more