Global Satellites Market Is Projected To Grow At A 4.9% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Satellites Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The satellites market is expected to reach $33.59 billion by 2027, growing at a 4.9% CAGR, as per TBRC’s “Satellites Global Market Report 2023.”

The satellites market grows from rising DTH demand, led by Asia-Pacific. Key players: Intelsat, SES, Lockheed Martin, Airbus, Millennium Space Systems, Eutelsat, Boeing, Thales, Orbital Sciences, Planet Labs.

Satellites Market Segments

• Satellites Types: Large, Mini, Micro

• Orbit Types: Leo, Meo, Geo, Elliptical

• End User Types: Commercial, Civil, Government, Others

• Application Types: Scientific Research, Technology Verification, Earth Observation, Communication, Others

• Geographic Segmentation: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa.

A satellite is an artificial body placed in orbit around the earth or another planet to collect data or communicate. Components of a satellite include communications system, a power system, and a propulsion system.

