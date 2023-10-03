Youth-Led Global Non-Profit Politics For Teens Empowers the Youth to Find Common Ground and Foster Civil Unity

The Politics For Teens Executive Team Poses For a Photo (Left to Right: Aryan Chilakamarthi, Aaditya Dhar, Khosraw Azizi, Rizwan Khan, Maxwell Stephen, Katie Chou)

Founded in 2022, Politics For Teens was founded by Rizwan Khan with the aim of bridging the partisan divide. Now, the group has grown to a global non-profit.

PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the threat of growing political polarization in the United States, one group of teenagers is standing up. Politics For Teens, a youth-led nonprofit, was founded by 17-year-old Rizwan Khan with a mission to unite, educate, and inspire young minds to transcend partisan boundaries.

It all began at the Plano West Senior High School, where Khan noticed tension surrounding discussions over politics. So, he started a club where students simply convened to engage in nonpartisan discussions about politics. The aim was simple: to raise awareness of the diverse political perspectives within America's unique landscape. Recognizing the urgent nationwide need for such conversations, Khan transformed his club into a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering constructive dialogue within his community.

Today, Politics For Teens has expanded its influence far beyond its Texas origins. With chapters established nationwide in states like New York, California, and Ohio, as well as on the international stage in countries such as India, Israel, and Botswana, the organization's footprint now extends to over 50 chapters, impacting a remarkable 15,500 students and counting.

Still, Politics For Teens remains unwavering in its commitment to growth, especially in regions heavily impacted by political polarization. The organization's goal is to ignite greater political awareness and encourage open-minded discussions among the youth.

When asked about the initiative, Khan stated, "We believe our elected officials often overlook our voices. It's time for us as students to step up and demonstrate our commitment to meaningful change." Supported by officers Maxwell Stephens, Khosraw Azizi, Aaditya Dhar, Katie Chou, and Aryan Chilakamarthi, the group has organized impactful political forums and leadership panels featuring a diverse range of representatives from school boards, city councils, and the state legislature. These forums serve as invaluable learning opportunities, helping members understand the significance of various governing bodies and their impact on our lives. Khan emphasized, "Through this knowledge, our members can actively influence policy making decisions for the betterment of our nation." These forums and panels often conclude with students having the unique opportunity to engage directly with elected officials, discussing the issues that matter most to them.

Khan's vision for the future is ambitious, aiming to expand operations to all 50 states by the end of 2023. "Ultimately, our aim is to create a network of young leaders that can participate in engaging discourse rather than argumentation," he said. "This is our vision for a brighter future for our nation."