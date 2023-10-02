Anthony’s Way – The Road to Kindness, a New Nonprofit, Launches to Empower and Help Children and Teenagers with ADHD
Anthony’s Foundation will Provide Resources and an Evidence-Based Model Aimed at Improving the Health, Wellness and Academic Outcomes in Kids with ADHD
We are taking our family tragedy and focusing it on our mission to help kids with ADHD not just survive but THRIVE!”WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks the launch of "Anthony's Way – The Road to Kindness," a national nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of children and teenagers with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). The organization aims to implement a one-of-a-kind evidence-based model that includes holistic resources and tools to empower school-aged kids with ADHD and provide help to their families.
— Tony Bellezza, founder, chairman & president
ADHD is a prevalent neurodevelopmental disorder that affects over 6.4 million children and teenagers in the US. (1) These kids often face unique challenges related to focus, impulse control, hyperactivity, and other comorbidities, which can impact their lives, academic performance, self-esteem, and overall well-being. (2) Because of the impacts of having ADHD, these kids are also at a higher risk of developing depression and anxiety and attempting or dying by suicide. (3) While various approaches exist to help kids diagnosed with ADHD, such as prescription medicine and academic assistance, Anthony’s Foundation seeks to fill a crucial gap by implementing a more comprehensive and holistic caring model that helps these children and teenagers thrive and excel in all aspects of their lives.
Founder’s Vision
"We created Anthony's Foundation in honor of our son, who was diagnosed with ADHD and tragically lost his life as a teenager. We are taking our family tragedy and focusing it on our mission to help kids with ADHD not just survive but THRIVE!” said Tony Bellezza, founder, chairman, and president of Anthony’s Way – The Road to Kindness. “Kids with ADHD already have a natural tendency to be Kind. However, they are often bullied and struggle with social situations, and all they want is to be accepted for who they are. We will draw out this kindness and make it a cornerstone in our caring model. Anthony was kind to everyone he knew, and we want to share his example and help to raise kindness to a whole new level.”
Mission
Anthony’s Foundation aims to empower children and teenagers with ADHD and their families to achieve better overall wellness, mental health, and academic performance. They have partnered and leveraged expert resources and evidence-based methods to create a comprehensive hands-on program and approach. This pioneering approach is a one-of-a-kind model we call the Holistic Transformational Caring Model that encompasses all aspects of care many of these kids need. This innovative model is designed to comprehensively address the unique needs of each child and teenager with ADHD.
The Holistic Transformational Caring Model includes:
1. ADHD Certified Life Coaches: provide the necessary skills to improve habits of daily living, academic success and create a safe place for these kids to work through their struggles and to find their unique talents.
2. Student Advocates: address any concerns that are not being met by the school system for the child’s (student’s) development and learning.
3. Experienced Educational Tutors: assist in learning Math, English and the languages.
4. Health and Fitness Professionals: encourage regular physical activities, creative pursuits, and extracurricular interests.
5. A College Preparatory Organization: SAT and ACT preparation and the college application and acceptance process.
6. Mental Health: link to services, as needed.
7. Social and Situational Guidance and Training: help with real-life social interactions and skills.
8. Kindness Scholarship: encourage these kids to do kind deeds to improve their community and to draw out their inherent kind way. Upon graduation, they may be eligible to receive a Kindness Scholarship.
Expert Support
Dr. Edward (Ned) Hallowell, MD, a globally renowned authority on ADHD and a distinguished member of Anthony’s Foundation Medical Advisory Group, emphasized in his recent book, ADHD 2.0, the profound impact of ADHD, stating, "ADHD is a condition whose power, magnitude, and complexity are often misunderstood. Ignorance about ADHD can have devastating consequences, including a heightened risk of suicide, various forms of addiction, alarming behavioral challenges, and a potentially shorter lifespan."
"Through this nonprofit organization, with its dedicated mission to raise funds and deploy a comprehensive hands-on model, they have the potential to bring an immense amount of hope to children and families who may otherwise struggle to access the support they urgently need” said David Giwerc, founder, and president of the ADD Coach Academy and member of Anthony’s Foundation advisory board.
Get Involved
To achieve its goals, Anthony’s Foundation is seeking Investment Sponsors to help cover the costs of implementing its Caring Model and provide Kindness Scholarships. The Foundation is also having a series of fundraising events to support its mission. To donate, visit https://anthonysroadtokindness.networkforgood.com/.
About Anthony’s Way – The Road to Kindness
Anthony’s Way – The Road to Kindness is a recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering children and teenagers with ADHD. With a dedicated board, a professional medical advisory group, and a passionate advisory team, the Foundation provides essential resources and support. To learn more about its mission, upcoming events, and partnership opportunities, please visit https://www.anthonysroadtokindness.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.
Media Contact:
Tony Bellezza
717-329-7160
contact@anthonysroadtokindness.com
Sources:
(1) Data and Statistics About ADHD from the Center for Disease Control Retrieved from https://www.cdc.gov/ncbddd/adhd/data.html
(2) Harpin V., Mazzone L., Raynaud J.P., Kahle J., Hodgkinsm P. Long-term outcomes of ADHD: A systematic review of self-esteem and social function. J. Atten. Disord. 2016;20:295–305. Retrieved from https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23698916/
(3) Judit Balazs and Agnes Kereszteny. Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and suicide: A systematic review. World J Psychiatry, 2017 March 22; 7(1):44-59. Retrieved from https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5371172/
