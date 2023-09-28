Fred E. Whisenand, Jr. 1929-2023

Fred E. Whisenand, Jr., 94, of Whitefish, MT, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2023, surrounded by his family.

A Celebration of Fred’s Life will be held on Sunday, October 1, at 4:00 p.m. at Grouse Mountain Lodge, 2 Fairway Drive, Whitefish, MT.

Fred was born in Williston, North Dakota on February 11, 1929, to Fred and Gladys Whisenand. He attended Williston High School graduating in 1947. After high school, Fred attended the University of North Dakota but his education was interrupted by a tour of duty with the U.S. Army in the Korean War. After the war he returned to North Dakota and married the love of his life, Coral Helland, who he was married to for 69 years. Fred graduated from the University of North Dakota and University of North Dakota School of Law in 1957.

After law school, Fred and Coral moved to Williston where they raised a family and practiced law until his retirement. Fred was a member of the North Dakota, Montana and California Bar Associations. He was very active in the Williston community and was a member of the American Legion, Shriner’s, Drum and Bugle Corp, Moose Fraternity, Elks and the Williston Country Club. He was also a supporter of the University of North Dakota Foundation.

Fred had many hobbies and interests. He loved hunting, fishing and golf. Fred fell in love with Whitefish, Montana, where he owned a home and was a member of the Whitefish Lake Golf Club for 50 years. One of his favorite activities was fishing in Alaska and Canada. Fred was an avid reader of newspapers, often reading up to three newspapers every day. Fred loved going to games and attended numerous Rose Bowls, Super Bowls and other games during his lifetime. His love of the Minnesota Vikings was legendary. He also had a passion for horse racing and considered himself an expert in picking winners. Another great love of Fred were his dogs. He had many pugs over his lifetime and loved each one unconditionally.

Upon his retirement, Fred and Coral moved to another favorite spot, Rancho Mirage, CA, where they lived until he moved back to Whitefish one year ago. While in the desert, Fred was a member and played golf whenever he could at Desert Island Country Club.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Gladys Whisenand, his wife, Coral Whisenand, his brother, Ray Whisenand, sister Maxine Pasley, and his son John Whisenand. He is survived by his sister Donna Dugan, Huntington Beach, CA; and his sisters-in-law Sharon Jones and Noreen Schroeder, Sebring, FL. Fred is also survived by his children: Tracey Whisenand, daughter-in-law (John, dec.), Whitefish, MT; Fritz Whisenand and his wife Theresa, Whitefish, MT; Barbara DiBene and her husband Steve, Laguna Nigel, California; Nancy Johns, Minneapolis, MN, and his beloved pug, Hugo.

Fred Whisenand had many grandchildren and great grandchildren: Shawn Whisenand, his wife Bridgette and their two daughters, Alyssa and Macy, Whitefish, MT; Paul Whisenand, his wife Sonja Spitzer and their two children, Beck and Nolan, Arvada, CO; Tom Whisenand, Minneapolis, MN and his fiancé Justina Zakauskaite; David Whisenand and his wife Katie and their two children, Arthur and Benjamin; Kate Vestal and her husband Trevor, and their two children, Dylan and Ledger; Joe DiBene, Flagstaff, AZ; Andrew Whisenand, Westminster, CO; Erin (Whisenand) Brazzale and her husband Joseph Brazzale, Frederick, CO, and Isabella and Madeline Johns, Minneapolis, MN.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the University of North Dakota Foundation, the DAV: Disabled American Veterans, or the Coyote Foundation.

Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Fred or leave condolences for his family.