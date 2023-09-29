Submit Release
Derby Logistics Announces the Opening of its State-of-the-Art Warehouse in Portland, OR

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Derby Logistics, a leader in supply chain management and logistical solutions, is thrilled to announce the official opening of its new state-of-the-art warehouse facility in Portland, Oregon. This strategic expansion reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing operational efficiency, supporting the Pacific Northwest's growing market demands, and providing best-in-class service to its clients.

Key Features:
Cutting-Edge Technology: The Portland facility boasts the latest in logistics and warehousing technology, ensuring seamless, efficient, and swift operations that cater to a diverse range of client needs.

Strategic Location: Situated in one of Portland’s prime industrial zones, the warehouse provides easy access to major transportation routes, ensuring quick turnaround times for shipping and receiving.

Job Opportunities: The new facility will generate numerous employment opportunities in the Portland area, reinforcing Derby Logistics’ commitment to contributing positively to local communities.

Daniel Walker, CEO of Derby Logistics, commented, “The Portland expansion is more than just a new warehouse; it signifies our unwavering commitment to our clients, our employees, and our dedication to playing a proactive role in the Pacific Northwest’s bustling economy. We’re excited about the value this will bring to our partners and the broader community.”

About Derby Logistics
Founded in Houston, TX, in 2012, Derby Logistics has consistently offered unmatched logistics solutions, ensuring that businesses, large and small, can depend on them for streamlined operations. With warehouses across the country, the company’s reputation for reliability, professionalism, and innovation precedes it.

Portland Warehouse Details:
Address
16241 NE Cameron Blvd,
Portland, OR 97230
Phone
971-500-3259
Email
pdx@derbylogistics.com
Hours
Mon-Fri: 7am – 4pm
Sat-Sun: 7am – 12pm

Daniel Walker
Derby Logistics
+1 832-263-5234
daniel@derbylogistics.com

